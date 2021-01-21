The Manhattan-Ogden school district will continue to allow only two spectators per participant at athletic events even though the Kansas State High School Activities Association is allowing for more fans.
The KSHSAA Board of Directors on Wednesday afternoon approved a proposal that allows for a winter sports participant to have up to four spectators attend an event, with appropriate physical distancing in place.
USD 383 Superintendent Marvin Wade told the school board Wednesday evening that districts are allowed to make their own decisions on how many people to allow into the bleachers.
“Our position would be to stay the course with what we’re doing,” Wade said.
Middle schools in the district will only allow two spectators for each player from the home team to attend. Manhattan High School will allow two spectators per player for both the home and visiting teams.
“We did a lot of mitigation to be able to open up five days a week, but a lot of those things we can’t do at sporting events to open them up for spectators,” Wade said.