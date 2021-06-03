Manhattan High School will be getting a girls’ wrestling program.
The USD 383 Board of Education unanimously approved the measure during its meeting Wednesday without much discussion, but with visible excitement for the agenda item.
Board member Brandy Santos made the motion for approval. Fellow board member Darell Edie seconded the motion.
Kansas is one of 14 states with sanctioned girls’ wrestling at the high school level. Girls can wrestle at the middle and high school level, but they must wrestle boys if there are no girls in their weight division. The Kansas State High School Activities Association proposed a two-year plan to implement girls’ wrestling in high schools, including creating separate regional and state tournaments.
Manhattan High's wrestling staff had a meeting in March to gauge potential participation in girls’ wrestling; approximately 20 girls expressed interest. The next step will be for high school administrators to hire a coach for the program.
All 36 schools in Class 6A participate in girls wrestling, with nearly 1,000 female wrestlers across the state.