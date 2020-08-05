The Manhattan-Ogden school district released its athletics guidelines in the second draft of its reopening plan ahead of the 2020-21 school year.
The considerations largely follow the guidelines released by the Kansas State High School Activities Association, with teams being asked to follow safety protocols, monitor coach and player symptoms, wear masks and social distance when possible.
Notably, the guidelines include allowances for athletes to continue playing their sport whether they are enrolled in in-person classes or in the district's remote learning program. The district says in the statement it intends to allow sports to continue if it resorts to its hybrid learning model.
However, if the district resorts to an "All Distance Learning" model, the guidelines state there is a "greater likelihood that athletic and activity participation will be restricted."
The guidelines also outline competition and travel limitations for teams. While teams will still be allowed to travel for away games, out-of-state travel is prohibited in the fall semester. Overnight travel is also banned for the time being.
Athletes and coaches must continue to wear masks and social distance while on the road, according to the guidance. Schools are also required to share information with the school they are competing against regarding potential outbreaks and COVID-19 cases.