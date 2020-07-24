The Manhattan-Ogden school district is moving its start date back two weeks from Aug. 12 to Aug. 26. However, the impact the move will have on Manhattan High sports will be determined by Monday's Kansas State High School Activities Association decision on how to proceed with the fall sports season.
As of now, the KSHSAA sports calendar is still set to start on Aug. 17. It was not discussed during Friday's USD 383 board of education meeting as to whether or not the delayed start date will impact Manhattan High's ability to practice starting on Aug. 17, should the start date be upheld.
"KSHSAA is working with us on that, where we don't have all the information on what the activities association is going to do," assistant superintendent Eric Reid said. "I think they're polling superintendents on what locally people are going to do. ... As far as starting when we start, KSHSAA is going to do what they do regardless of when we start."
The district is waiting on KSHSAA to decide how it wants to proceed with the fall sports season before it sets its plan. Superintendent Marvin Wade says the district will discuss Monday as to where it wants to go with the fall sports season.
The Aug. 26 start date does not appear to overlap any competitions scheduled for any MHS fall sports. While Manhattan High website does not list any scheduled games, schedules found on Maxpreps.com show the boys' soccer team having its first game on Aug. 28 and the football team having its first game on Sept. 4.