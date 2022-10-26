10222022-mer-spt-mhsfb-18
Buy Now

Manhattan High linebacker Jaxon Vikander, left, and outside linebacker Chris Dunnigan celebrate a defensive stop during a game against Wichita Northwest on Friday at Bishop Stadium. The Indians beat the Grizzlies 56-28.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Manhattan High football’s undefeated regular season is certainly an impressive accomplishment, but it’s by no means a rarity in program history.

In fact, it’s the fifth time in head coach Joe Schartz’s 14 years at the helm that the Indians (8-0) have gone unbeaten through their scheduled slate. Under Schartz, they previously did that in 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2016.