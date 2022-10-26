Manhattan High linebacker Jaxon Vikander, left, and outside linebacker Chris Dunnigan celebrate a defensive stop during a game against Wichita Northwest on Friday at Bishop Stadium. The Indians beat the Grizzlies 56-28.
Manhattan High football’s undefeated regular season is certainly an impressive accomplishment, but it’s by no means a rarity in program history.
In fact, it’s the fifth time in head coach Joe Schartz’s 14 years at the helm that the Indians (8-0) have gone unbeaten through their scheduled slate. Under Schartz, they previously did that in 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2016.
What makes this season more impressive is that Manhattan has played a more difficult schedule than it has had in recent memory, with five games against teams that, at the time, were ranked in the top five of their class.
“We’ve lived up to every challenge that has been put in front of us,” Schartz said. “...It just shows that this team is able to get focused and execute the game plan. Moving forward, we need to continue that and understand that we don’t need to live in the past. We have to be focused on the present and control what we can control. I think if we do that, I like our chances throughout the playoffs.”
The Indians claimed the No. 1 seed in the 6A West bracket and will open the postseason with woebegone No. 16 Wichita North (0-8), the same team they played last year in the first round of the playoffs and beat 64-6.
Wichita North — which currently does not have a nickname after its board of education voted to strip the mascot “Redskins” last year — has only scored 56 points all season, while Manhattan has put up 56 or more points four separate times.
While Schartz never wants to take any opponent lightly, his team has proven throughout the year that it is capable of handling every game well. Therefore, the Indians are prioritizing rest for their varsity players this week, and fundamentals for their freshman and junior varsity players.
“We’re trying to get rested up and get healed up, but at the same time not waste days and chances to get better,” he said. “We’re going to go pretty light in practice, but we’re going to pick up the intensity of the cardio and try to get our lungs right.”
During the KSHSAA playoff era (since 1969), Manhattan has had 12 teams post undefeated regular seasons. However, the only time the Indians stayed unbeaten through the playoffs was in 1988, when then-head coach Lew Lane led them to a 12-0 record and a state championship.
Prior to the playoffs, Manhattan went 9-0 in 1961 under Dick Towers, and in 1943 under Lud Fisher. The Indians didn’t lose a game in 1930 either — although to be fair, neither did it win a game, since that season was canceled due to a flu outbreak. Coached by Jimmy Gallagher, the 1923 team finished with a 7-0-2 record, which included scoreless ties against Emporia and Wamego.
Each of Schartz’s previous undefeated teams lost in the second — or regional — round of the playoffs. Assuming Manhattan doesn’t succumb to disaster against Wichita North, it would face either No. 8 Wichita East (5-3) or No. 9 Lawrence Free State (5-3) in the regional round.
If they make it to the sectional round, the Indians have a good shot at playing either No. 5 Junction City (6-2) or No. 4 Wichita Northwest (6-2) — both of whom they beat earlier this season.
Manhattan could also face No. 2 Derby (6-2) or No. 6 Washburn Rural (6-2), two more high-quality teams it has already taken down.
“Historically, it’s difficult to beat somebody twice in one year, but that’s another challenge that’s going to potentially face this team,” Schartz said. “As long as we don’t go in overconfident and we go and play hungry like we have been, with something to prove, I think that we can accomplish what we did in the regular season, and that’s continue to win.”