Gaven Foist, left, and Sage Rosario, right, stand in front of the boxing ring at K.O. Boxing and Fitness in Manhattan. Both Foist and Rosario will compete in the USA Boxing National Championship tournament this week in Lubbock, Texas.
Manhattan will be sending two boxers to compete at the U.S.A. Boxing National Championships this week in Lubbock, Texas.
Gaven Foist and Sage Rosario, both Manhattan High students, made the cut to compete in the national tournament that kicked off on Monday and will run through the weekend.
“They’re looking for the cream of the crop and the best of the best,” Pedro Marquez, Foist and Rosario’s coach and the owner of K.O. Boxing and Fitness said. “Last I checked, there were 1,100 boxers registered so that’s quite a deep pool. And they’ll be coming from all over the country, as far as Alaska and Hawaii.”
Foist, who will be fighting at 156 pounds, said he’s been boxing for three years and has been with Marquez ever since he opened K.O.
“He’s got big dreams,” Marquez said. “He’s been pushing himself really hard, he’s been sparring a lot of great opponents and he’s on a win streak. He’s won four of his last five fights so he’s going in there with momentum.”
For Foist (5-4), it’s about proving himself. The tournament will be his first on the national level.
“I’m most excited to see where I match up at nationals,” Foist said. “I’ve been training a lot and sparing a lot of people, but I’ve never competed in an event this big before. I want to go full week and prove that I belong in there. I’m sure a lot of the people have more fights than me and more tournament experience, but I want to show I belong in that ring.”
After winning a national championship at the Junior Olympics earlier this summer, Rosario is dead-set on adding another title to her already impressive collection, and she has even more motivation to do so than she did before.
“My dad just got deployed to Poland,” Rosario said. “So this will give me a chance to make him proud overseas.”
Rosario (3-0), who also had an undefeated freshman wrestling season en route to a state title, is still relatively new to boxing, but she continues to make huge leaps and bounds as her knowledge of the sport grows with every fight.
“I was just telling one of the other coaches the other day that Sage has hit a new level because her IQ is catching up to her physical abilities and athleticism,” Marquez said. “She’s getting smarter and is being more creative with what she knows how to do as a boxer. It’s all just meshing.
“She’s looking to be a two-time national champion. We’re going to be facing some solid competition, so winning is going to be even better because she’ll know she earned it.”
Rosario will move weight classes heading into the tournament, jumping from 154 down to the what Marquez said is a more competitive class at 145 pounds.
Foist had his first fight on Monday while Rosario won’t get started until later in the week.
“They take a lot of pride in representing Manhattan at the national level,” Marquez said. “They embrace the challenge. They know they need to be ready. I’m super excited for them to perform. They’ve earned the opportunity to compete and they’ve earned the opportunity to come back with first place medals.”