20221202_172705.jpg
Buy Now

Gaven Foist, left, and Sage Rosario, right, stand in front of the boxing ring at K.O. Boxing and Fitness in Manhattan. Both Foist and Rosario will compete in the USA Boxing National Championship tournament this week in Lubbock, Texas.

 Courtesy of Pedro Marquez

Manhattan will be sending two boxers to compete at the U.S.A. Boxing National Championships this week in Lubbock, Texas.

Gaven Foist and Sage Rosario, both Manhattan High students, made the cut to compete in the national tournament that kicked off on Monday and will run through the weekend.

Tags