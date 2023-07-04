imgonline-com-ua-twotoone-wf86qIpX7x.jpg

Maddie Myers, left, and Charlie Haney stand with their first place plaque and medal after winning the Notah Begay III junior golf regional championship at Firekeeper Golf Course in Mayetta. They will both compete in the national meet held in Louisiana in November. 

 Courtesy of Kaylee Myers and Bernie Haney

Two of Manhattan's best junior golfers have earned an opportunity to represent the region on a national level. 

Last week, Manhattan's Maddie Myers and Charlie Haney punched their tickets to the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship after finishing first in the regional tournament held at Firekeeper Golf Course in Mayetta on June 28-29.

Tags