Maddie Myers, left, and Charlie Haney stand with their first place plaque and medal after winning the Notah Begay III junior golf regional championship at Firekeeper Golf Course in Mayetta. They will both compete in the national meet held in Louisiana in November.
Two of Manhattan's best junior golfers have earned an opportunity to represent the region on a national level.
Last week, Manhattan's Maddie Myers and Charlie Haney punched their tickets to the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship after finishing first in the regional tournament held at Firekeeper Golf Course in Mayetta on June 28-29.
The regional included golfers from Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and Illinois.
Myers, who will be a freshman at Manhattan High next fall, finished the tournament with a 3-under 141 (71-70) and won by nine strokes.
She birdied five straight holes in the first round and had four birdies in the second round. Myers was the only player in her division to shoot under par in both rounds.
Haney, who will be an eighth-grader at Anthony Middle School this fall, shot a 6-under 138 (68-70) and had a four-stroke victory over the two golfers who finished second.
He had three consecutive birdies during the first round and then topped it off with an eagle on his first four holes of the day. Haney carded six birdies and two bogeys in the second round. He was also the only golfer in his division to shoot below par in both rounds.
The two will join winners from 23 other regionals for the 36-hole national meet held at Koasati Pines in Coushatta, Louisiana. The boys' championship will be held on Nov. 4-6 while girls will compete a week later on Nov. 9-11. The tournament will be broadcast on the Golf Channel.