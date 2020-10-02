Right now, the Manhattan High football team can't seem to get out of its own way.
Familiar issues reared their ugly heads on Friday night as the Indians traveled to Seaman. For the fourth time in five games, MHS turned the ball over more than once. Once again, lapses in an otherwise solid defensive performance allowed for massive plays.
The culmination of errors and stumbles was a 35-21 Seaman victory that sent Manhattan back below the .500 line. MHS is now 2-3 (1-3 Centennial League) on the season, marking the Indians' worst start to a season since 2007, when MHS also started 2-3.
"It's inconsistency throughout the week," MHS head coach Joe Schartz said. "Whether it's sickness or injuries or lack of discipline, it's inconsistency. It's not much of a mystery. We're going to have to play better football if we want to win."
It isn't a secret as to what cost Manhattan Friday night. There isn't anything hiding below the surface. It's all right on the stat sheet.
MHS turned the ball over five times — three interceptions, two fumbles — during the game. Seaman scored 21 points on possessions that were direct results of the miscues. A simple matter of subtraction shows the full cost of the mistakes.
The night was extremely tough for quarterback Dayne Aschenbrenner. Though he ran for 134 yards and a score, he was responsible for four of the team's five turnovers. Each seemed to come at a critical time and place, shifting the balance of the game on the spot.
The first was a fumble on a hand-off exchange. Aschenbrenner, playing running back due to the absence of Vincent Smith and Lorenzo Wilhoite, was unable to secure the hand-off from quarterback Keenan Schartz. The ball clanged off his chest and forward to the line of scrimmage, where a Seaman defensive lineman pounced on it.
While fumbles are never opportune, this one was especially costly. It came inside Manhattan's own 10-yard line, with Seaman only needing eight yards to score when its offense took the field.
It took three plays to make up the ground, but eventually, the Vikings scored the game's first touchdown with 7:10 left in the first quarter.
Manhattan seemed to regain its composure on its next drive, as the Indians capitalized on a combination of short gains and Seaman penalties to move the ball down the field. An Aschenbrenner mistake once again ended the drive, as the quarterback stared down a receiver and allowed a group of defenders to converge on him.
Nathan Zeferjahn returned the interception all the way to the MHS 19-yard line. Seaman once again capitalized on its short field, as quarterback Reid Cowan snuck in on a short run to put the Vikings up by two scores with just over two minutes remaining in the first period.
While Aschenbrenner scored on a 20-yard run to draw MHS back within a score in the second quarter, the Indians were never able to draw even with their counterparts.
Manhattan's best chance at tying the game came following a missed Seaman field goal. Taking over in solid field position with over two minutes remaining in the half, MHS was able to bully its way downfield using a bruising running game.
However, as time wore down, the Indians were forced to throw the ball again. The decision proved costly, as Aschenbrenner threw his second interception of the night with just over 40 seconds remaining in the half.
While Seaman started on its own side of the field, it didn't take long to move into the red zone. MHS made two critical penalties — one facemask and one pass interference — that allowed Seaman to advance the ball while simultaneously stopping the clock.
The errors culminated in an 18-yard pass from Cowan to Carsen Stallbaumer to put Seaman up 21-7 heading into the locker room.
Despite the deficit, the Indians came out motivated in the second half.
MHS forced a three-and-out on Seaman's opening possession. On the subsequent punt, return man Sequoia Robinson zigged across the field before zagging through a hole in the coverage and back across the field.
When it was all said and done, he had returned the punt 65 yards for a touchdown. It appeared the Indians had life.
That life soon evaporated, as the defense's tendency for allowing big plays finally revealed itself on a 58-yard pass from Cowan to Stallbaumer. Two plays later, Seaman was back up two touchdowns.
Following a Manhattan three-and-out, the Vikings struck on a big play once again to set up a score.
Despite having 16 yards to work with on third down, the Manhattan defense inexplicably allowed Seaman's PJ Vargas to fly past it. Cowan, who threw for 182 yards and a touchdown, took advantage of the opportunity, hitting Vargas for a 39-yard gain.
Moments later, Stallbaumer scored on a reverse to make the score 35-13 with just over two minutes remaining in the third quarter.
"Reid Cowan, their quarterback, has a nice arm and he made some plays through the air that definitely helped seal the victory," Joe Schartz said. "But, it's a miracle to be even this close with all the turnovers."
Manhattan was able to drive down the field for a score on the ensuing possession, but even that flirted with danger.
Running on a quarterback power play, Aschenbrenner snaked his way toward the goal line from eight yards out. But, as he reached for the goal line, a hit from a Seaman defender forced the ball loose for a fumble.
Fortunately for Manhattan, Talique Houston was in the right place at the right time. The running back/linebacker fell on the ball in the end zone for Manhattan's third score of the night.
The Indians then surprised the Vikings as they secured an onside kick to retake possession near midfield.
Once again, the opportunity was squandered, this time by an Aschenbrenner interception on fourth down. While Seaman didn't capitalize for points off the turnover, the Vikings were able to siphon valuable minutes off the clock.
The season has been a struggle for Aschenbrenner to this point. Through five games, the quarterback has now thrown nine interceptions to just three touchdowns and has lost fumbles in each of Manhattan's last three games.
"It's not all on Dayne," running back Mason Reid said. "Everyone has to do their job and we're making mistakes. It's everyone's mistake, not on one person."
A Trey Holloway fumble on the next possession on what would have been a first down catch effectively ended Manhattan's chances. The Vikings were able to run out the clock and leave the matchup with Manhattan with a win for the first time since 2012.
For MHS, the loss once again sends the team back to the drawing board. The team's offense once again placed its defense in bad positions, while the defense was unable to maintain momentum generated by the offense.
"It's really frustrating," Reid said. "You've got to respond to it and we didn't do a very good job tonight."
SEAMAN 35,
MANHATTAN 21
Manhattan 0 7 6 8
Seaman 14 7 14 0
Scoring
First quarter
Seaman — Zeferjahn 1-yard run (PAT good) 7:10
Seaman — Cowan 3-yard run (PAT good) 2:34
Second quarter
Manhattan — Aschenbrenner 20-yard run (PAT good) 8:08
Seaman — Cowan 18-yard pass to Stallbaumer (PAT good) 0:26
Third quarter
Manhattan — Robinson 65-yard punt return (PAT no good) 10:08
Seaman — Zeferjahn 2-yard run (PAT good) 8:30
Seaman — Stallbaumer 7-yard run (PAT good) 2:38
Fourth quarter
Manhattan — Aschenbrenner 8-yard run, fumble in end zone, recovered by Houston (two-point conversion good) 11:08
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — Manhattan: Aschenbrenner 26-134, Houston 7-19, Reid 1-1, Newby 2-10, Keenan Schartz 1-3 // Seaman: Zeferjahn 16-56, Cowan 6-32, Ireland 1-4, Murray 7-16, Stallbaumer 4-13
PASSING — Manhattan: Aschenbrenner 8-16-3 41, Schartz 0-1-0 0 // Seaman: Cowan 9-15-0 182
RECEIVING — Manhattan: Reid 2-16, Hall 2-9, Brown 1-8, Newby 2-5, Holloway 1-3 // Seaman: Murray 1-5, Stallbaumer 5-107, Colley 2-31, Vargas 1-39