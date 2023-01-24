A sterile offensive performance unraveled a quality defensive effort for Manhattan High boys’ basketball Tuesday night in a 41-39 home loss to Emporia.
In a game that featured a low number of possessions thanks to the Spartans’ patient, spread-out offense, the Indians (8-5) couldn’t take enough advantage of their limited chances. They shot 45% from the field and buried six triples, but their turnover tally totaled that of their made field goals: 14.
“We were really unsure with the ball in our hands,” said Manhattan head coach Benji George. “I think we were sped up. Our defense was so good in the first half and gave us so many transition opportunities, and we just didn’t capitalize on those transition opportunities. Those transition opportunities aren’t always going to be there, and you’ve got to capitalize on them when they are. We just did a poor job of it tonight.”
Emporia (10-4) took its time on offense, using the entire half-court and consenting to stand with the ball in hand near the timeline to force the Indians’ defense to expand outward.
Manhattan favored a 3-2 zone — occasionally counterbalanced by man-to-man — and gave the Spartans fits with it. The Indians forced 14 turnovers and came up with 11 of those on steals.
But when Emporia managed to create shot opportunities, it cashed in. The Spartans shot 59% (17-of-29) overall and 75% (12-of-16) inside the 3-point arc.
“I thought we did a good job of handling the long possessions,” George said. “A lot of times it can be easy to lose focus, but I thought defensively we buckled in and made the plays we needed to make. We just gave too many possessions away on offense and it’s awful frustrating.”
The contest opened exquisitely for Manhattan. Jack Wilson hit a 3-pointer on the game’s first possession and then the Indians snagged a steal on the other end, which led to a Cole Coonrod triple to make it 6-0 after 75 seconds of play.
Emporia responded with a 7-2 run to take its first lead at 9-8 before Wilson put Manhattan back in front with a 2-pointer. But the Spartans scored five straight to end the first period and began the second with a 6-2 spree to build their biggest margin of the night at 20-12 with 5:43 left in the first half.
And then it was time for the Indians to make a run. Wilson converted a traditional 3-point play, Coonrod hit another 3-pointer and Dre Delort swiped the ball on defense and laid it in with five seconds left to knot the game at 20-20 at halftime.
Manhattan couldn’t keep up its offensive momentum in the third quarter, in which it made one field goal and scored five points. Emporia led 28-25 as the game headed to its final stanza.
Delort scored off an offensive rebound to cut the Indians’ deficit to one point with 7 ½ minutes to play, but the Spartans punched back with an 11-4 run to match their largest lead at 39-31 with a minute remaining.
Wilson scored at the 45-second mark, but Emporia’s Drew Hess pushed his team back in front by eight with a layup nine seconds later. Delort made a 3-pointer to make it 41-36 with 28 seconds to go and Manhattan forced a turnover with 22 seconds left.
But the turnover bug bit again and the Spartans robbed the ball right back, forcing the Indians to foul with 12.4 seconds still on the clock. Sheldon Stewart missed the front end of the one-and-one and Manhattan got the rebound.
Collins Elumogo missed a triple, and while the Indians got the offensive board, Coonrod’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer was too little, too late.
“(We) gave possessions away,” George said of his team’s fourth-quarter offering. “We created turnovers. We did everything we needed to do. In a game like that, it’s going to be a one-possession game. The opportunities we had to capitalize on, we gave them away.”
Wilson — who signed to continue his career at Doane University earlier in the day — led Manhattan with 14 points while Coonrod added 11. Jalyn King paced Emporia with 15 points.
The Indians will look to snap their two-game losing streak on Thursday when they host Blue Valley-Stilwell. The Tigers (7-4) edged Shawnee Mission Northwest 54-53 on Tuesday.
George said Manhattan’s focus moving forward needs to be “more sureness with the ball in our hands and handling the speed of the game in transition.”
EMPORIA 41, MANHATTAN 39
Emporia (10-4) — 14; 6; 8; 13; — 41
Manhattan (8-5) — 10; 10; 5; 14; — 39
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Emporia — King 15 (6-10), Peters 8 (3-7), Hess 6 (3-3), Stewart 5 (2-2), Rech 4 (2-3), Leeds 3 (1-4). Total: 41 (17-29).
Manhattan — Wilson 14 (5-9), Coonrod 11 (4-7), Delort 7 (3-4), Elumogo 4 (1-5), Kim 3 (1-3). 39 (14-31).