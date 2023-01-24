A sterile offensive performance unraveled a quality defensive effort for Manhattan High boys’ basketball Tuesday night in a 41-39 home loss to Emporia.

In a game that featured a low number of possessions thanks to the Spartans’ patient, spread-out offense, the Indians (8-5) couldn’t take enough advantage of their limited chances. They shot 45% from the field and buried six triples, but their turnover tally totaled that of their made field goals: 14.

