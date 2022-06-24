Northwest Missouri State guard Trevor Hudgins drives to the basket against Augusta in the NCAA Div II National Championship game at the Ford Center on March 26. Hudgins signed a two-way contract Thursday with the Houston Rockets.
Courtesy of Todd Weddle/Northwest Missouri State University
Former Manhattan High basketball star Trevor Hudgins is headed to the NBA.
The two-time NCAA Division II Player of the Year signed a two-way contract with the Houston Rockets late Thursday after he went undrafted in Thursday’s NBA Draft.
Hudgins — who won his third national championship with Northwest Missouri State in March — is the first Bearcat to reach the NBA. He averaged 23.0 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals as a senior, and holds the Division II record for most 3-pointers made in a career with 168. His 2,829 career points are the most all-time in MIAA history.
ESPN had previously listed Hudgins as the No. 33 best available players after the draft.
He graduated from Northwest Missouri State last month with another year of eligibility, but chose to forego it to pursue a professional career. In an interview with The Mercury in April, Hudgins said he was open to whatever course his pro journey took him on, whether that be to an NBA contract or overseas.
The two-way contract allows his salary to be set based upon whether he is assigned to play for the Rockets or an NBA G League affiliate.
Hudgins was a three-year starter at Manhattan High and averaged 15.2 points per game and five assists per game during his senior year.
He is seventh in scoring in school history and is the all-time leader in assists.