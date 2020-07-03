Topeka Public Schools is shutting down all summer athletic programs until July 13 after a coronavirus spike in Shawnee County.
In a letter to area principals, athletic directors and coaches, Topeka Public School Athletic Programs Coordinator Colin Cathey said the Shawnee County Health Department had recommended that “all summer athletic training and practices” be suspended until July 13. The letter was posted to Twitter by the Topeka West boys’ basketball Twitter account.
The note asked people involved in athletics to wear a mask and limit their time in public areas. It also requested members wash their hands with soap, cover coughs and sneezes and avoid contact with anyone exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.
Shawnee County had 709 cases of coronavirus as of Friday morning, with 497 recoveries and 13 deaths. The county has registered 124 new cases over the last week.
Manhattan High faces three schools in Topeka Public Schools as part of its Centennial League schedule: Topeka High, Highland Park and Topeka West. All three schools started their summer activities June 8.
Riley County schools are still participating in summer workouts. As of Friday morning, Riley County has 261 coronavirus cases, with 145 active cases and three deaths.