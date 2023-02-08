TOPEKA — Manhattan High girls’ basketball held one of the best players in the state in check for the first half Tuesday night.
However, great players respond to adversity, and Topeka High’s Kiki Smith did just that, scoring 19 of her 26 points in the final 16 minutes to propel the Trojans to a 62-45 win over the Indians.
“Obviously, she’s really talented,” said Manhattan head coach Scott Mall. “She’s quick, she’s good with the ball. … It’s hard once she gets the ball at the end to get the ball out of her hands.”
It was another tough shooting night for the Indians (6-10). They went 28% (14-of-50) from the field and 18% (3-of-17) from 3-point distance. However, they did extra things to create scoring opportunities for themselves, like pulling down 13 offensive rebounds, forcing 15 Topeka turnovers and going 14-of-20 at the free-throw line.
Unfortunately for Manhattan, the Trojans (12-3) did most of those things too, and better. Topeka shot 41% (22-of-54) and 41% (7-of-17) from long range while grabbing 17 offensive boards and creating 16 Indians turnovers.
“I was really pleased with how hard we fought the whole game,” Mall said. “We fought on defense. We were aggressive on offense. I think we got hurt with their offensive rebounding; we just missed some people and they were aggressive and that really hurt us. And we had some times on offense when we had some good plays, we just didn’t capitalize on.”
Manhattan made just one of its first 10 shot attempts, which allowed the Trojans to pull out to a 9-2 lead halfway through the first quarter. Topeka built up three separate 10-point margins in the second quarter, but the Indians ended the first half on a 7-1 run thanks to four straight points at the foul line from Destiny Yates.
At halftime, the Trojans’ lead was just 27-23, despite the fact they had shot 11-of-28 in the first half while Manhattan went 7-of-28.
“I thought we rallied late,” Mall said. “We had trips where, on offense, we moved the ball. We got some movement inside, got the ball inside and kicked it out. We got some good looks, got some good cuts.”
Topeka outscored the Indians 12-2 through the first four minutes of the third quarter to move ahead 39-25. That gap never dropped below double digits the rest of the game as the Trojans outpaced Manhattan 35-22 in the second half.
Although it was still a loss, the Indians played Topeka much closer than the first time around, when they fell 75-42 and made just four second-half field goals on Dec. 13.
“We tried to play some zone tonight because last time, they really hurt us by penetrating and either scoring or kicking the ball,” Mall said. “We tried to do a better job, and for the most part, I thought we did, working on trying to not let them get to the basket and dump or get to the foul line. We did a better job.”
Yates led Manhattan with 14 points, going 7-of-10 at the free-throw line. Avery Larson scored 11 on 4-of-9 shooting, while Emery Ruliffson put up eight points and went 4-of-6 at the charity stripe.
“Destiny played a good game,” Mall said. “I thought Avery played really well, especially late in the second half. She got a couple of big rebounds for us and finished them off. Maxine (Doering) always works hard. We got the ball into Paige (Chauncey); sometimes she had good looks and couldn’t get the ball to go in. We played really hard, and I think we had a lot of girls that contributed to that.”
The Indians will rematch with Junction City at home on Friday. Manhattan knocked off the Blue Jays 47-25 on Jan. 6.
“We’ve just got to keep trying to get better,” Mall said. “We have four regular-season games left. We have to treat each one of them as a chance to get better, hopefully, have some success and get ourselves ready for postseason, because that’s what we need to build for right now.”
TOPEKA HIGH 62, MANHATTAN 45
Manhattan (6-10) — 9; 14; 7; 15; — 45
Topeka High (12-3) — 14; 13; 15; 20; — 62
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Manhattan — Yates 14 (3-10), Larson 11 (4-9), Ruliffson 8 (2-5), Chauncey 5 (2-7), Ball 5 (2-8), Doering 2 (1-9). Total: 45 (15-50).
Topeka High — Smith 26 (7-19), Shields 11 (4-4), Baird 10 (4-9), Caryl 5 (2-4), Benning 4 (2-7), Marshall 2 (1-6), Sharpe 2 (1-4), Verser 2 (1-1). Total: 62 (22-54).