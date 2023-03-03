Getting to the championship game of their sub-state tourney required just one thing of the top seeded Lady Raiders (20-1) — beat the 16th-seeded Iola (6-15).
They did just that Wednesday night in easy fashion, 73-17.
Getting to the championship game of their sub-state tourney required just one thing of the top seeded Lady Raiders (20-1) — beat the 16th-seeded Iola (6-15).
They did just that Wednesday night in easy fashion, 73-17.
Ashten Pierson and Sara Springer led the way, scoring-wise, for the Red Raiders. Pierson had a team-high 22 while Springer sunk five treys to make up 15 of her 21 points.
The opening quarter was a cake walk for Wamego. They put up 22 points before the Lady Mustangs got on the board at 2:34. Wamego added another six points to round out the period, allowing just one Iola charity for a 28-3 advantage.
Wamego slowed down in the second period, but still outscored the visitors by 11 points. Pierson drew first blood and a foul, adding three points. Iola responded with a three pointer – half of their period scoring. When the half was over, Wamego was up 43-9.
The Mustangs took advantage of the locker room break, scoring a trey and two charities to begin the third period. However that five points was all the Wamego defense would allow, and led by Springer and Hecht, with help from Hoobler and Maya Gallagher, the Lady Raiders added 17 to their side of the scoreboard.
The resulting 60-14 score put the final frame under a running clock.
Gallagher, Pierson and Hecht quickly moved the Lady Raiders up to 66 points before a Mustang nailed a charity. Wamego then closed out its game with a Pierson trey, a Springer field goal and, coming off the bench, Sariah Pittenger-Reed had the last Wamego bucket. Iola, however, scored with 12 seconds left for the 73-17 total.
This gives Wamego (20-1) its expected slot in the championship game, where the Lady Raiders will meet eighth-seeded Bishop Miege. Miege (12-9) earned its spot with a 57-17 win over Ottawa. Tip off is 6 p.m, Saturday. The winner earns the state berth.
WAMEGO 73,
IOLA 17
Iola (6-15) – 3, 6, 5, 3 – 17
Wamego (20-1) – 28, 15, 17, 13 – 73
Wamego – Ashten Pierson, 22, Sara Springer, 21, Trista Hoobler, 11, Lexi Hecht, 8, Maya Gallagher 5, Addison Denney 2, Sariah Pittenger-Reed, 2, Rylie Meinhardt, 1.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.