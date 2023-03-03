G pierson.jpg
Buy Now

Ashten Pierson (12), a Wamego senior, drives the ball around the Lady Cardinal defender earlier this month at Eudora. Pierson led all scorers in Wamego's win over Iola in the opening round of sub-state with 22.

 Staff photo by Annie Wolfe

Getting to the championship game of their sub-state tourney required just one thing of the top seeded Lady Raiders (20-1) — beat the 16th-seeded Iola (6-15).

They did just that Wednesday night in easy fashion, 73-17.

Tags