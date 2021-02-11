The Manhattan High girls' basketball hung with Topeka High for a quarter Wednesday night. At the end of the opening period, MHS trailed 19-11.
But in the second quarter, T-High, the top-ranked team in Class 6A in the latest Kansas Basketball Coaches Association poll, put the hammer down: The Trojans outscored the Indians 22-6 to take a 41-17 lead into the break.
The game was all but over after that, as MHS went on to lose 66-33.
Manhattan coach Scott Mall noted his team "got off to a fair start" Wednesday.
"We were able to get some baskets, including a 3 by Destiny Yates," he said.
But T-High star NiJaree Canady, an all-state performer, had her way inside, scoring 15 points and grabbing numerous offensive rebounds.
And she had help.
"A couple of Topeka High guards, who had been struggling from behind the arc, each hit 3’s," Mall said.
In the third quarter, MHS (7-7) scored 13 points, with five points from Yates and four from Grace Dixon. But T-High (15-0) had an answer for that, too: Kiki Smith had 15 points in the quarter.
Yates finished as Manhattan's top scorer in the loss with 14 points, including a trio of 3-point baskets.
Canady posted game-high in points (21) and rebounds (13) for the Trojans.
MHS returns to action Friday, hosting Emporia at approximately 6:15 p.m.
Manhattan lost to Emporia on the road, 48-32, last week.