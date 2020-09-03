BLUE RAPIDS — Tony Trimble has been looking forward to this year for a long time.
Even as his Valley Heights teams consistently have punched above their size using Trimble’s staple triple-option attack, he has eyed the 2020 season because of what it brings. Despite playing in Twin Valley League — the same league as 1A powerhouses Centralia and Troy — Trimble sees this year’s squad as one that could shift the epicenter of the classification to Blue Rapids.
That’s because this year’s team, despite losing a few key contributors, is loaded on experience. The Mustangs return nine players who saw offensive snaps and eight players who had reps on defense from a team that went 7-3 in 2019. Many of those players were starters as juniors, with some even in the lineup as sophomores.
“This group, we’ve talked for a couple years about how when they get to be seniors, it could be a special group,” Trimble said. “We have high expectations for them. ... We play the best people in the state every year. We feel like we’re right there and just have to get over that hump.”
These expectations come even with the loss of workhorse tailback Cole Coggins, who graduated in 2019 after rushing for almost 4,000 yards in his high school career.
That type of production won’t be replaced overnight. However, because of the offensive system Trimble runs, he believes the void will be filled easier than an outsider might expect.
“We have good athletes on our team, and quite honestly, we feel the most important people on our team are our offensive (linemen),” Trimble said. “We push them as hard as anybody pushes offensive linemen, and we play a different kind of football than most people. We won’t stand up and muscle anybody because we’re not big enough to do that.
“We’re going to try to beat you off the ball, be quick, get into a hip and drive you. We feel we can replace people. There’s always hopefully a kid who’s going to step up.”
The “kid” in this scenario is Trenton L’Ecuyer.
Trimble expects L’Ecuyer to take over for Coggins and to bring renewed athleticism to the Valley Heights backfield.
“If he has confidence in what we do and hits holes like you can, he’ll be a pretty good tailback for us, too,” Trimble said.”
L’Ecuyer won’t be alone in trying to carry the load on offense. He will have the help of Cameron Beardsley, who will return for his fourth and final year as Valley Heights’ starting quarterback.
While Trimble doesn’t call on Beardsley to use his arm often, the signal-caller’s experience in putting the team in the correct positions and using his legs are crucial to Valley Heights’ success.
But it wasn’t always that way for the Mustangs. At one point, Trimble worried that Beardsley was in over his head.
“His freshman year was a year we didn’t have a lot of upperclassmen and our senior quarterback broke his thumb before the first game, so Cameron as a true freshman (was) absolutely scared to death,” Trimble said. “Unsure of what we’re doing, he had to start for us. ... He has a lot of experience (now). As far as not throwing the ball a whole lot, you’re right, but what we do in the triple-option, our quarterback has to be very knowledgeable about what we’re doing. Almost every play, he decides who gets the ball.”
Beardsley also has the authority to change plays at the line of scrimmage if he sees something in the defense. Trimble also is more comfortable with the quarterback’s arm, something that could help the Mustangs keep defenders honest by mixing in occasional pass plays.
If there is an area that worries Trimble, it’s depth. Despite the returning experience, Valley Heights could run into problems if injuries force any of the team’s key players off the field.
“We have some spots with a little depth and others that are really thin,” Trimble said. “In a school like ours, it’s not always ‘next guy up.’ It’s, ‘Which pieces can you move? Can we put a guard at tight end or what do we do to get the best 11 in the field?’”
The lack of depth isn’t stopping the team from setting lofty goals, however. With the amount of experience on the team, this year will be as good a shot as any that Valley Heights has of punching into the top tier of Class 1A.
“We want to win league,” Trimble said. “Like I said, we play in a league with the defending state champs, and if you’re good enough to beat them, that says something. Obviously from there, if we can win our league, hopefully we can win our district as well, which gives us a better spot in the playoff system. We talk a lot about playing the Saturday after Thanksgiving. That’s always our goal.”