Friday night's rivalry game between Manhattan High and Junction City will have limited fan attendance as a result of coronavirus precautions.
The game, which will be played at Junction City, will only have 500 people in attendance, according to MHS athletic director Mike Marsh. Manhattan has been allotted 60 tickets for the game.
As a result, there will not be any general admission tickets sold for visiting fans.
Manhattan enters the contest 1-0 after a 21-7 win over Garden City, while Junction City is 0-1 following a 29-28 loss to Bishop Carroll.