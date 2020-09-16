Manhattan's ticket allotment for Friday's football game at Hayden will be limited.
According to MHS athletic director Mike Marsh, Manhattan will be given enough tickets for each player traveling to have two seats reserved. Hayden has not announced its overall attendance policy for the game.
This will be the first game Hayden has hosted this year. Manhattan was originally scheduled to play Highland Park this week, but the game was canceled due to Topeka Public Schools delaying the start of its schools' football seasons.