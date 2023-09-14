Let the classics of literature and philosophy collect dust. It’s time to google the days away to find out stuff like the percentage of punts the Oberlin College Yeomen down inside the 20, and I’m here to pander to that temptation.
Just remember that though you can research and break your brain 24/7 on sports gambling, the inherently unpredictable T.I.P.O.F.F. factors determine who covers most games against the spread: Turnovers, Injuries, Penalties, Officiating, Field goals missed, and Flukes. It gives a comic-opera quality to this, as if life didn’t offer enough of that.
Last season (cue “99 Bottles of Beer on the Wall”) I idiotically picked exactly 99 games against the spread and hit around .500. Never again. In my defense, I picked every Big 12 game regardless of whether I deemed it a strong call, and .550 is solid even for those who do this for a living. Also, doughty soldier that I was, I did it while nursing injuries incurred in my regular jobs, both of which I loathe: photographing African wildlife and repossessing rented mattresses. But no point sugar-coating it: a drunk, coin-flipping chimp hits .500.
So for the most part this season I’ll pass the crystal ball to more energetic (and perhaps even worse) prognosticators. I’ll focus mostly on the Cats while keeping an eye on the Big 12, especially KU, and I won’t ignore the national scene if something leaps out, such as Neon Deion’s stampeding Colorado Buffaloes, who return to our conference next year.
Actually, sports gambling is a great teaching tool. All of life reduces to luck. The very fact that one exists is luck, and none can choose, let alone determine through hard work, one’s genetic endowment or most formative environmental influences. It’s only luck, for example, that I’m living in Manhappiness instead of being stuck somewhere like Uzbekistan, North Korea or Lawrence — “There but for the grace of God . . .”
That should make us more compassionate toward our fellow sufferers and duffers (not that I’ve seen any evidence that it has). It should also make humor a high calling. It’s “gallows humor” if, like me, you’re not buoyed with optimism about the chances of stopping the disintegration of the planet. Shiny happy people? “The gods are jealous of happiness,” as H.L. Mencken said, “and punish it with dullness.” Most great art is tragic, and “All the interesting stories are in losers’ locker rooms” — read Ernest Thayer’s poem “Casey at the Bat.” From Shakespeare to the Rolling Stones, the secret is to go into the very heart of darkness.
Few of us have enough talent to be worth so much as a footnote in history (more on that in my forthcoming autobiography, “If Only I’d Had Talent”), but it’s never been easier to distract ourselves from thinking about that. To a great extent, indeed, the quality of life for most of us is determined by the quality of the distractions we succumb to, and sports gambling is better than most. Besides, our ashes will be indistinguishable from Einstein’s and Beethoven’s.
“Work is the curse of the drinking classes,” said Oscar Wilde, and same goes for the gambling classes. Many condemn gamblers for seeking “something for nothing,” as if there were something inherently virtuous in work for its own sake. As Adam Smith famously noted (cue Tennessee Ernie Ford’s “Sixteen Tons”), most work makes most people “as stupid and ignorant as it is possible for a human creature to become.” I’m unable to detect a lot of virtue in that, and more power to those who can free themselves from it through anything not fraudulent or coercive.
Here’s the problem with sports gambling: making serious money with it over the long run does require work, and success is far from certain even with the hardest work. In the long run, the tri-W ideal, Wealth Without Work, is unattainable through sports gambling. Far better to inherit wealth. Choose your parents well.
With today’s technology, of course, it’s far easier to gather sports info than it was even 10-20 years ago, to say nothing of the pre-internet age. But I can’t stifle tears in having to pass along the news that you can’t win consistently as a know-nothing or by ignoring Alexander Pope’s invaluable observation that “a little learning is a dangerous thing.” If you view this as a way to make serious money instead of as a trifling amusement, you’ll be S.O.L. in the long run unless your capacity to endure drudgery far exceeds mine.
The Sage Selections
Maybe I’ve contracted favorititis again. At least all three picks are one-stars. I’ve long thought this was a bad spot for our Cats. First sellout in years for Missouri and a revenge game for them. More, it’s their Super Bowl, for they know they can’t compete with the SEC’s top dogs.
Last year’s rain-soaked 40-12 Cat win in Manhattan was a bit deceptive because of Tiger turnovers and special-team breakdowns. Though they’ve not been impressive in their two wins, Mizzou does have talent, led by wideout Luther Burden. But I share the lack of enthusiasm Tiger fans have for coach Drinkwitz, and I love this Cat team and its coaching staff.
Picks rated one to five stars. The more stars, the stronger the pick. Lines are from the Wednesday-night “Scores and Matchups” page of Covers.com.
Saturday, 11 a.m. *KANSAS STATE –4 at Missouri
Saturday, 9 p.m. *COLORADO –23.5 hosts Colorado St
Saturday, 9:30 p.m. *KANSAS –28 at Nevada
S. Bradley Miller of Manhattan is the Fabulous Sage.