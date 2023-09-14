Let the classics of literature and philosophy collect dust. It’s time to google the days away to find out stuff like the percentage of punts the Oberlin College Yeomen down inside the 20, and I’m here to pander to that temptation.

Just remember that though you can research and break your brain 24/7 on sports gambling, the inherently unpredictable T.I.P.O.F.F. factors determine who covers most games against the spread: Turnovers, Injuries, Penalties, Officiating, Field goals missed, and Flukes. It gives a comic-opera quality to this, as if life didn’t offer enough of that.