In the photo, Rod Manges looks to be in pain.
His counterpart, a runner from Sumner, appears composed as he crosses the finish line. Meanwhile, Manges’ mouth is agape in a perpetual scream, left leg extended as his arms break from his body and extend outward.
The little energy remaining in his body appears to be going into that final step. A step that would take the Manhattan High mile relay over the finish line in 3:28.6 for a preliminary race at the 1970 state indoor track meet. It was a state record.
However, that record isn’t the one we’re here to talk about. The 1970 MHS mile relay team set another record later that year at the state outdoor meet, running the race in 3:23.00.
Converted to the metric time — the mile relay has since become the 4x400 — the team ran the race in 3:21.8. It is the longest active standing record in all of Manhattan High athletics.
The runners on that team will say they aren’t anything special. Their coaches will laugh and say it isn’t the entire truth. But nobody on that team went on to become a runner beyond the junior college level.
There weren’t any spectacular runners on the team. As Manges says, the group was just a bunch of “slightly better than average” runners.
But for one track season, the whole was greater than the sum of the parts.
◊◊◊
While the relay only features four runners, all of Manhattan’s runners and coaches will tell you that the record setting group was made up of seven people.
There were the two coaches, Bill Congleton and Stan Crawford. The team’s head coach since 1963, Crawford came to Manhattan following a stint in Newton where he coached middle school track and field. He didn’t have a background in track and field coming out of college, with his knowledge of the sport coming from friends at Emporia State.
Congleton transitioned to Manhattan after spending years as a student-coach under legendary Kansas State track and field coach DeLoss Dodds. He was young when he joined the Indians, becoming a member of Crawford’s staff in 1964 at 26 years old. At the time the two joined, Manhattan High’s track and field team wasn’t an established power.
“When I went there, track wasn’t a big sport. It took a long time,” Crawford said. “I told Rod in the first year or two that when it came to the mile relay, it was hard to find four guys to run it because they were all hiding under the bus. Nobody wanted to run a quarter.”
Manges arrived for his first track season in 1966. One year later, his future relay teammates — Ted Dageford, Brad Roberts, Terry Duncan and Britt Feltner — joined the team.
Manges and Dageford both were in the class of 1970, while Roberts, Duncan and Feltner were in the class of 1971.
Each runner brought a different aspect to the group that eventually would form the record-setting team.
“We were all a little different,” Dageford said. “Rod’s dad worked at the university and they were more long standing Manhattan people. I was kind of the one who came in (from a farm), so it was my mom, myself and my sister. I ended up working during the summer months and after school. ... Rod was active in all kinds of things. Rod and Brad were very active in the school because they grew up there.”
Despite the differences in age and background, the team found a commonality on the cold winter mornings before its 1970 track season. That was when the state record was born.
◊◊◊
Heading into the 1970 season, the MHS coaches decided to switch up how they trained their athletes.
“At the time, we just did small workouts after school and were trying to run high quality times,” Congleton said. “To establish self discipline and more of a base, I started those morning workouts.”
The coaches started bringing the runners out before school to run. It didn’t matter what the conditions were; the runners would just go out to run.
“We ran morning workouts, and even in the snow, we’d go out and run,” Manges said. “They were fun.”
The runs weren’t about developing speed or running in intervals. The group just ran, slowly but steadily building up miles on their legs.
The team’s reward was a breakfast prepared by the school’s cafeteria workers. For just 10 cents, the runners were treated to a full breakfast to refuel following their runs.
“The ladies got a kick out of that and started making all those kids breakfast when they ran,” Congleton said. “That was more of a self-discipline situation, because it’s dark in February in the morning. They’d get up in the dark, run in the dark and that was the sort of self discipline to get through those hard workouts.”
The workouts allowed the group to jump straight into interval training when the indoor season started. The times that started appearing on the coaches’ clocks hinted just how fast the team could go.
“They were pretty even,” Congleton said. “You could throw any of them in and they’d run about a 50-flat (quarter mile time). ... We didn’t have one guy running a 46 or 47 and then trying to find three others off the bus. They all could run.”
The coaches eventually settled on a rotation of Manges, Dageford, Roberts and Duncan, with Feltner being the team’s alternate. Soon enough, the group set the state indoor record — a preview of even greater things to come.
“We didn’t have any idea,” Manges said. “But we ran that preliminary race and set a state record. That was a shock. That was what put everything on the map. We knew then that we could compete with just about anybody.”
◊◊◊
While the record day didn’t come until the state outdoor meet, the team continued to put down quality times throughout the year.
All of the runners and coaches are quick to point to Feltner as a main reason for the team’s consistency. Despite his status as an alternate, Feltner didn’t represent a step down in ability from any of the other runners. He even put down solid times after being informed he was racing just minutes prior to needing to set foot on the track.
“He just saved us,” Manges said. “When you’re at a track meet and finish your last event, it’s heaven. You go over to the high jump pit or pole vault pit and just lay on your back and drink a ton of sodas or potato chips. It’s awesome. There were several time where that’s where Britt was, and right before the race, one of us got sick and he had to get his spikes on.”
The team rolled through the season undefeated, eventually finding its way to the state track meet.
The day, which Manges remembers to be “hot and muggy,” was the greatest test for the Indians to that point. The squad went up against a talented team in Arkansas City, the prohibitive favorite entering the meet.
Under the pressure, the foursome of Manges, Dageford, Roberts and Duncan put down their record time of 3:23.00. While the record should have been cause for celebration, the day ended in despair as it still wasn’t enough to defeat the favorites.
The race marked the final one for the group before they went their separate ways. Both Manges and Dageford went on to run track at Barton Community College. Manges went on to become a music teacher in Kansas and Dageford developed a career at a manufacturing company in Cincinnati while also becoming a high school basketball referee.
Roberts’ path took him across the country as an employee for IBM and Control Data before he eventually returned to Manhattan in 1986. Duncan left Kansas for Oregon, where he would become a behavioral science researcher. Feltner earned his doctorate degree and still works in Manhattan as a dentist.
As for the coaches, both have since retired. Crawford went on to become a rancher in 1988 before officially retiring in 2017.
Congleton became the MHS head track and field coach, as well as holding assistant coaching titles for the football, boys’ and girls’ basketball and boys’ swimming programs. He is a KSHSAA Coaching Hall of Fame member and now runs a farm near Haddam after retiring from teaching in 1997.
The pain of the second-place finish has since faded and allowed the team members to reminisce during what would have been the 50-year anniversary of setting the record. Manges initially tried to set up a reunion for the team earlier this year, but saw the plans vanish with the onset of the coronavirus.
Instead, the runners and coaches are left to their memories of when for a moment, the team can say it was among the best in Kansas, even if their individual skill sets belied their greatness.
“Fifty years later, you look back and say, ‘You know, I hope every kid gets a chance to be a part of something greater than the sum of the individuals,’” Manges said. “I think that’s important no matter what it is, just that every kid can be part of something. I think that’s what stays with me. It’s always more fun to be a part of something.”