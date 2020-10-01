The Manhattan High football team is officially halfway through its season. It would be fair to say the season hasn’t gone exactly to plan for the Indians, as they have fallen from their preseason No. 4 ranking to a 2-2 record.
The season has had highs (a 42-6 beatdown of Topeka High) and lows (a heartbreaking 36-29 loss to rival Junction City). While some results are surprising, such as the manner in which MHS lost to Hayden, a deeper look at the numbers from the season overall paints a clearer picture as to where the Indians stand with four regular-season games left on the schedule.
Inconsistent defense
There is a stark contrast between Manhattan’s wins and losses.
When Manhattan has come out on the winning side, its defense only allows an average of 181 yards per game. When it lost, it’s giving up 417.5 yards per game.
The two teams Manhattan have beaten have not shown to have especially powerful offenses. Garden City is 1-3 and averaging 12 points per game. Topeka High, though its game against the Indians is the only one it has played so far this season, is operating with a freshman quarterback and multiple players in their first year of varsity football.
On the other hand, the two teams Manhattan has lost to have put up points on everyone they’ve played. Junction City is averaging 33 points per game, while Hayden is averaging 40 points per game.
So which defense is the real one? Has Manhattan’s defense simply been beat when it has played a better offense, or are its numbers misleading because it has capitalized against poor offenses?
The answer lies in the numbers.
Take a look at Manhattan’s third-down defense. The Indians are allowing teams to move the chains on third-down plays 32% of the time.
Those numbers are both inflated by the MHS defense’s play in losses (50% conversion rate), but were drastically lowered when Manhattan only gave up one conversion on 13 attempts against Topeka. Heading into the Week 4 matchup, MHS was allowing a 42% conversion rate.
The 42% clip won’t cut it if Manhattan is to rely on its defense moving forward, though 32% is a respectable number.
There are reasons to believe the former is the more accurate metric. Manhattan has struggled to consistently rush the passer — five sacks in four games — which is crucial to preventing teams from having extended time to move the ball downfield when having just one play to pick up a large gain.
The MHS secondary also has been porous at times, though that was expected heading into the season with three new starters.
In two of Manhattan’s four games, the Indians have given up more than 15 yards per catch on average.
However, the secondary has been improving, slowly but steadily.
After allowing a whopping 43.3 yards per catch in the season opener, MHS has subsequently improved in each game since. The Indians allowed 19.8 yards per catch to Junction City, 14.8 yards per catch to Hayden and 9.8 yards per catch to Topeka.
That trend will need to continue in that direction for the MHS defense to keep its team in games moving foward.
Turnover struggles
Manhattan High has yet to win the turnover battle in any of its games this season. That’s something that will need to change for head coach Joe Schartz and his team moving forward in the season.
“One of our team goals every game is to win the turnover battle,” Schartz said. “We have yet to do that. Last game was 1-1. We still have to focus on that, protect the football and it would be nice to create more turnovers.”
Many of Manhattan’s turnover issues started with the passing game early in the season, with quarterback Dayne Aschenbrenner throwing six interceptions through two games. Since then, he has cut down on those mistakes, not throwing any interceptions while tossing three touchdowns in Manhattan’s last two games.
Should Manhattan start winning the turnover battle, it likely would enhance the Indians’ offensive efficiency even more.
Manhattan won the time of possession battle in each of its first four games despite the turnovers.
The Indians run a ground-and-pound offense designed to wear down opponents over the course of a game. Any extra possessions, or possessions that don’t end early because of turnovers, could enhance Manhattans’ scoring abilities.
MHS has begun improving in reducing its turnovers, with just one fumble in its last game and two fumbles in the game prior. For Schartz and his team, that means hope.
“It’s always a focus of ours and the first couple games, we had a rash on turnovers,” Schartz said. “We’ve got a control on that.”
Passing game starting to wake up
Manhattan’s offense isn’t built to beat teams through the air. But make no mistake, some success in the passing game is crucial to Manhattan’s ability to win games.
Early in the season, there was no semblance of a passing game in the Indians’ offense. There wasn’t one specific position group causing the issues, but a culmination of poor performance in all aspects that contributed to the problems.
The lack of a passing threat allowed teams to bunch up near the line of scrimmage to halt Manhattan’s run game. That strategy ultimately allowed Junction City to come from behind to beat Manhattan, holding MHS scoreless in the fourth quarter.
Since that Junction City game, MHS has started to find more success through the air.
Aschenbrenner has completed 54% of his passes and thrown for 188 yards and three touchdowns in his last two games.
While 188 yards through two games doesn’t look like much, it’s more than enough for what Manhattan is trying to do offensively. It makes defenses respect the Indians’ passing game just enough to back off the line of scrimmage.
That means more openings in the line and more chances to break off big runs.
A continuation of the trend would turn Manhattan’s offense — which already is averaging 30 points a game — into a headache for defensive coordinators across the state.