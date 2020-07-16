In this series, The Mercury asked Manhattan High coaches who the best athlete they ever coached was. While many coaches were unable to pick one specific person, a few athletes stood above the rest. In this edition, MHS boys’ basketball head coach Benji George speaks about what set Trevor Hudgins apart from other athletes he’s coached.
In many ways, Benji George feels thankful that he inherited the Manhattan High boys’ basketball program at the same time a player he defined as “generational” was getting ready for his first varsity season for the Indians.
George took over the boys’ basketball team ahead of the 2014-15 season. At that point, Trevor Hudgins was just a sophomore and had yet to start his first varsity game.
But, as George prepared for the season, he became aware that Hudgins might be more than just a talented player. He instead saw Hudgins as his point guard of the future.
“There’s guys that like it, guys that live it and guys that love it — and he loved it,” George said. “He’d have slept in our gym if we’d have let him.”
George’s judgment was right. By the time Hudgins finished his career at MHS, he was the school’s all-time leader in assists and led the Indians to a state tournament in his senior year.
Hudgins and George first met when Hudgins was in middle school. At the time, George was Manhattan’s junior varsity coach and was scouting out his future players.
“You could tell he had a high ceiling and talent at that time,” George said. “He was just figuring out how to play in terms of when to shoot or use ball screens.”
When Hudgins arrived at MHS, his talent level earned him a spot on the junior varsity team as a freshman. However, George didn’t see a future superstar then, but a normal freshman going through the ups and downs often found in a first high school basketball season.
“It’s hard for all freshmen who end up playing JV,” George said. “He had his moments, but his struggles, too. Most freshmen do.”
That year, George took over as Manhattan’s interim varsity head coach. The following year, he was named Manhattan’s full-time skipper. That meant the future of Manhattan’s basketball team now was tied to him.
As he surveyed his returning talent, George’s mind turned to Hudgins. From Manhattan’s first workouts, it was clear Hudgins had taken a major jump from his freshman year to his sophomore year in his basketball skillset.
“That summer before his sophomore year, he took off,” George said. “I wasn’t expecting him to step into a starting role right away, but that summer he blew us away and we knew we had our point guard for the future.”
Hudgins’ jumped into his starting role, finding a home dishing assists to then-senior Pierson McAtee. Still, Hudgins’ complete skillset was raw. While his passing skills were exceptional, his scoring ability still felt as though there was more potential to be untapped.
At the same time, Manhattan came up short of a desired berth in the state tournament.
Despite the team’s talent level, the Indians couldn’t get over the hump.
By the time he was a junior, Hudgins’ teammates had noticed his own talent level. In a closed-door meeting, Hudgins’ teammates implored him to shoot the ball more.
George also started to cater his team’s offense toward Hudgins. While Manhattan rarely had run ball screens in the past, the Indians became heavy on the ball screens with Hudgins at the helm.
“Getting him to the point of, ‘We want the ball in your hands and you can take shots and nobody will be offended by that,’ it took time to get him there,” George said. “And he had great teammates who would tell him that.”
By his senior year, Hudgins had turned into the complete package as a point guard.
He dropped 31 points on eventual 5A state champion Shawnee Heights. He dropped 29 more on Hayden’s Jett Canfield, who now is a point guard at Creighton.
However, no points were bigger than the two Hudgins scored to send MHS to the 2017 state tournament.
With seconds remaining in Manhattan’s sub-state championship game against Washburn Rural, Hudgins was fouled and sent to the free throw line with the score tied 45-45.
“He went to the line and there was never a doubt he would make both,” George said. “He swished both to put us into the state tournament.”
Hudgins has continued to improve since his departure from Manhattan. He won the Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association’s freshman of the year in the 2018-19 season, his redshirt-freshman year at Northwest Missouri State.
In his sophomore season, he was averaging 19.6 points and six assists per game before the season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
As he continues to build his college resume, Hudgins’ legacy lives on with George and the MHS boys’ basketball program. The Indians still run many of the same offensive strategies that were borne out of Hudgins’ time on the team. His assist record still stands, too.
“I have so much to be thankful for because me starting out my career, to have a point guard like that, Trevor makes anybody around him, including coaches, look good,” George said. “That’s definitely true. I’m proud of the relationship we’ve developed over the years.”