In this series, The Mercury asked Manhattan High coaches who the best athlete they ever coached was. While many coaches were unable to pick one specific person, a few athletes stood above the rest. In this edition, former MHS boys’ tennis head coach Brandon Starkey speaks about what set Daniel Harkin apart from other athletes he’s coached.
Brandon Starkey knew he was dealing with a different kind of athlete in Daniel Harkin before Harkin had even suited up for the Manhattan High boys’ tennis team.
Starkey, who stepped down from his role as the head coach of Manhattan’s boys’ tennis program earlier this year, had an abnormal conversation in 2018 ahead of Harkin’s freshman season. In fact, it was abnormal for anyone around Manhattan athletics, including athletics director Mike Marsh.
Harkin, who already ran cross country in the fall, wanted to play not one, but two sports in the spring. Along with tennis, he was hoping to be a distance runner on the boys’ track and field team.
Marsh and Starkey had their concerns. Adjusting to high school sports and high school academics is challenging enough for most kids when they have only one sport to focus on. Two sports could be overwhelming.
Nevertheless, Harkin persuaded the two to allow him to double dip. It turned out to be the right decision, as Harkin’s skill level never took a hit when he was on the court despite the hours he spent running. He took over in Manhattan’s No. 1 singles position as a freshman and never looked back.
“It wasn’t close,” Starkey said. “We had talented players — don’t want to take anything away from them — but when Dan walked in, it was clear he was the best player.”
Harkin was dominant from the beginning. Starkey can count on one hand the number of times Harkin has lost so far in his high school career.
He can count on one finger the number of matches Harkin lost that weren’t part of the state tournament.
“He walked in as a freshman, and I can’t explain it, it was just one of the best athletes I’ve ever seen,” Starkey said. “He never had those freshman breakdowns where he would get mentally worn out and lose. He just lost to players that were better than him, which didn’t happen very often.”
Despite his skill level, Harkin never acted above any of his teammates. He never was the first to speak or take charge, instead acting as just another member of the team.
“Normally when you hear about hot-shot athletes, they’re cocky and what not,” Starkey said. “That’s the opposite of Dan. He’s a team-first guy. Wants to go as hard as he can the best he can. He’s super nice and cares about the teammates around him.”
However, when Harkin needed to turn up his intensity, he could.
Near the end of his freshman year, Harkin was competing in the state quarterfinals. The match was tight, with him and his opponent splitting the first two sets. Starkey called Harkin over between sets to discuss how to break the deadlock. When he looked at Harkin, he saw his athlete was barely winded. All of the running Harkin did for cross country and track had built up his stamina, enabling him to grind opponents out.
“I remember talking to him and telling him to stay calm and to keep doing what he was doing, trying to move the kid around,” Starkey said. “Dan running track, he’s always in shape. That’s his biggest strength. He does not wear down on the tennis court.”
Harkin’s story isn’t over yet, as he enters his senior year this fall. He is considered a favorite for the boys’ tennis state title. He would have contended for the title last season had it not been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think as long as he keeps working, I could see a state championship in his future,” Starkey said. “He had a chance to win it this year if the season hadn’t gotten canceled. ... Going based on info we know, Dan has to be the favorite to win state next year. There’s no doubt in my mind he could do that.”