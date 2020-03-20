Sometimes we talk about coming close to winning a state championship, whether it’s by one round or 10 points or a takedown.
In my case, you can actually measure the distance: 5 inches.
When I was a senior in high school in 2003, that’s how close I was to winning the 6A discus competition.
The other girl, Ulrika Hinson of Maize, had the further throw going into the contest, but I felt confident that I had a better one in me. You have to expect to win, right? I hit a personal best in prelims and led going into finals.
We pushed each other to better and better marks each round, which is the point and possibly the best part of competitive sports. On my last throw, I felt relaxed and confident. My throw had a clean release and good lift. It was my best mark of the year. It was not quite enough to beat Ulrika.
Second place was devastating. A reporter for my local newspaper, the Garden City Telegram, was there, and he chronicled the sad moment, noting that I managed to give a “small smile” despite my obvious disappointment.
Second place isn’t nothing, but when you’re out to win, it sure feels like a long way from first. It turned out that that wasn’t my last time competing in track, but at the time I thought it might be.
I look back at that clipping once in a while, and though I still wish it had turned out differently, I’m glad to have had that memory, that moment, however bittersweet.
The agony of my defeat is nothing compared to the pain a lot of high school athletes, especially seniors, are feeling right now.
The news this week has been a deluge of cancellations, postponements and uncertainty.
Probably the biggest story here was the governor’s decision to move public school classes online for the remainder of the semester; Kansas was the first state to make that move. But second may have been KSHSAA’s related and almost inevitable decision to cancel spring sports.
That’s in addition to the unfortunate timing of the state basketball tournaments, which were cut short after the quarterfinals on March 12. That meant no champions. No first place, no second place. Just four teams in each division who wonder what might have been. Some people might think that’s not the worst thing: Hey, now there are four winners, right? But I guarantee that to most of the athletes it just feels icky.
So now, now not only were some kids’ winter sports seasons cut short, but they won’t have a spring sports season at all.
There’s a lot to mourn in light of the COVID-19 pandemic: our need to distance ourselves from people we care about; the hard-to-fathom effects it will have on individuals and the economy; and the rest of a school year for public school students and staff, with all of its learning and memories and joys and even sorrows.
In particular, high school seniors this year likely won’t have a prom, a graduation. And I can guarantee that a lot of yearbook teachers are wringing their hands right now about how to complete a yearbook when there’s nothing going on and no students to produce it.
One of the worst parts of this has to be the uncertainty.
Sports is only part of that bigger picture, but for a lot of student athletes, it’s an important part. They spend so much of their time training, working toward goals and forging friendships with their teammates that are stronger because of what they go through together.
I think of kids like Sam Hankins, the amazing Manhattan High javelin thrower who was going into his senior year with three state golds under his belt. I’m sure he’s disappointed not to compete for a fourth. But I also think of the many other athletes who maybe did well last year but haven’t yet stood at the top of that medal stand. None of them will get to experience the thrill of victory, or even the thrill of trying for it.
For them the state championship will always be a question: How close would I have come?