Manhattan High linebacker Ben Irvine, left, douses head football coach Joe Schartz after the Indians' 21-20 double-overtime 6A state championship win against Gardner-Edgerton on Saturday afternoon at Welch Stadium in Emporia.

EMPORIA — Throughout the season, as Manhattan High football went about picking up wins and augmenting its record like a snowball rolling down a hill, the temptation was to compare this year to 1988.

But after Saturday, it’s more appropriate to slightly misquote that great poet of our time: I don’t know about you, but it feels like 2022.