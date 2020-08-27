The Manhattan boys’ and girls’ swim and dive teams still are searching for a new home following Kansas State’s closure of the natatorium for the fall semester. They also are searching for a permanent in the future, as the natatorium is expected to close for good within the next three years.
“We’ve always appreciated the opportunities to practice and compete in the facility,” MHS athletics director Mike Marsh said. “There’s always been a great relationship between us and the university. ... It’s understandable that they’re closing it from this time until January. For the high school, we are venturing out and looking into different avenues and venues we might be able to use for practice in the short term and long term.”
Shuttering the boys’ and girls’ swim programs isn’t on the table for Marsh.
“I want to maintain the boys’ and girls’ swim programs,” Marsh said. “That’s very important to me, to my coaches and to the kids and patrons. The ultimate goal is we can maintain a program.”
By the end of October, Manhattan hopes to find a pool to use for training.
The winter sports season, which is the season for boys’ swimming, begins Nov. 16.
“October will be critical,” Marsh said. “We can’t make a decision a week before. Oct. 1 through the end of the month will be critical to check with venues I’m reaching out to so we can start a season on time in November.”