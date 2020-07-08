Jeri Brummett’s Manhattan Optimist Moxie 18U softball team was supposed to be in Kansas City the weekend of June 27.
It was a tournament Brummett looked forward to. Kansas City meant more fields, more options for high quality facilities and more games. For college prospects, bigger tournaments also offer more eyes on their games.
Instead, in the week leading up to the tournament, Brummett was forced to make the difficult choice of pulling her team out of the tournament. Kansas City’s coronavirus cases, which currently sit at 2,814 cases, were starting to spike, and Brummett didn’t want her team to risk more exposure than it needed to.
The Moxie wound up playing a triangular in Topeka, going 2-0 against two local teams. They played all their games at one field, with minimal fanfare and minimal exposure.
“Not getting to those bigger tournaments probably hurts kids more,” Brummett said ahead of the tournament. “This triangular, nobody will be there. It’s just for the kids to play.”
These scenarios have become all too common for Brummett this summer. With the coronavirus pandemic spiking throughout Kansas and surrounding states, tournaments, and the decision to play in them, have become much more unpredictable.
“We’d already planned out our summer, but we made our adjustment from Kansas City (that) week,” Brummett said. “We’ve asked every parent and talked to all our kids about where they want to go and what they feel safe with. We’ve been diligent with making sure everyone is comfortable with our decisions.”
The abundance of caution has led to fewer games for all of the Manhattan Optimist teams than a typical summer. Instead, the teams have had to spend more time on the practice field than the playing field.
Normally, the players would enter their summer season carrying the momentum of a full spring. However, with the pandemic forcing the Kansas State High School Activities Association to cancel its spring sports season, players and coaches have been forced to play catch-up for much of the summer.
“Summer sometimes turns into just games,” Brummett said. “We’re trying to practice. We practice once a week at Optimist. The Optimist organization has limited us, and once the county opened up, we were allowed to practice once a week.”
Even when the teams can practice, they work to maintain social distancing. Players and their parents were asked to sign waivers to participate in the practices, while extra benches were given to the teams so players only have to share their bench with one other person.
For players who are hoping to expand their recruiting profile, a limited summer is detrimental. Having more tournaments to play in gives a player a greater chance to be seen by a collegiate program.
With fewer tournaments available, Brummett says the impetus to get exposure is now on the player more than ever. In the absence of colleges searching for players, a player must find her future college.
“There needs to be a lot of self promotion from the kid,” Brummett said. “It’s OK for the kid to reach out. We don’t have so much this year, but 2022 we have a kid that is likely to go on to play college. They have to self promote a lot, make sure they make contact as coaches can’t be as visible.”
For players who are not planning to play in college but play for the love of the sport, the loss of games is still impactful. Instead of having a normal summer full of games, softball players are now playing a more limited schedule on top of having already missed their spring season.
“They just love the sport and it gives them joy, and they have great competitive spirit,” Brummett said. “I’m glad to provide those opportunities too, because they missed out on spring and the camaraderie with classmates.”
The Moxie took the Fourth of July weekend off, which is abnormal, and will play its final two tournaments over the next two weekends. For Brummett, the tournaments signal a time when her players can enjoy what softball is left in their year. Rather than dwell on what was lost, she hopes the team can enjoy what it has.
“I’m sick of hearing it is what it is, but it is what it is,” Brummett said.