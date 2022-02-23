Sub-state basketball assignments were released for classes 3, 2, 1A-I and 1A-II on Wednesday.

In 3A, the Riley County boys (5-14) are the eight-seed in the Minneapolis sub-state. They will open at two-seed Beloit (14-6) on Monday at 7 p.m.

The Falcon girls (8-10) are the six-seed and will play at three-seed Minneapolis (12-8) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

In 2A, Wabaunsee and Valley Heights will compete in the Republic County sub-state.

The Mustang girls (18-2), ranked third in 2A, are the top-seed in the bracket and will host Republic County (0-20) on Monday at 7 p.m.

The Charger boys (14-5) are the three-seed and will play the sixth-seeded Valley Heights boys (4-16) in Alma on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The seventh-seeded Wabaunsee girls (7-12) will travel to two-seed Ell Saline (14-5) on Monday at 7 p.m.

In 1A-I, Frankfort hosts its sub-state bracket.

The Wildcat boys (14-6) are the two-seed and have a bye in the opening round. They will host the winner of three-seed Troy (13-7) or six-seed Onaga (5-14) in the semifinals on Thursday.

The Frankfort girls (12-7) are the three-seed and will host six-seed Onaga (4-14) on Friday at 7 p.m. for a chance to play two-seed Doniphan West in the semifinals on Friday.

Blue Valley will compete in the Clifton Clyde sub-state.

The Ram boys (9-11) are the three-seed and will open versus six-seed Washington County (3-16) on Thursday at 7 p.m.

The Blue Valley girls (7-12) are the five-seed and will travel to four-seed Lincoln (7-11) on Friday at 7 p.m.

Assignments for Manhattan, Wamego and Rock Creek will be released on Saturday.