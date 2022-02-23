Sub-state basketball assignments released smallest 4 classes Staff reports Feb 23, 2022 Feb 23, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sub-state basketball assignments were released for classes 3, 2, 1A-I and 1A-II on Wednesday.In 3A, the Riley County boys (5-14) are the eight-seed in the Minneapolis sub-state. They will open at two-seed Beloit (14-6) on Monday at 7 p.m.The Falcon girls (8-10) are the six-seed and will play at three-seed Minneapolis (12-8) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.In 2A, Wabaunsee and Valley Heights will compete in the Republic County sub-state.The Mustang girls (18-2), ranked third in 2A, are the top-seed in the bracket and will host Republic County (0-20) on Monday at 7 p.m.The Charger boys (14-5) are the three-seed and will play the sixth-seeded Valley Heights boys (4-16) in Alma on Tuesday at 7 p.m.The seventh-seeded Wabaunsee girls (7-12) will travel to two-seed Ell Saline (14-5) on Monday at 7 p.m.In 1A-I, Frankfort hosts its sub-state bracket.The Wildcat boys (14-6) are the two-seed and have a bye in the opening round. They will host the winner of three-seed Troy (13-7) or six-seed Onaga (5-14) in the semifinals on Thursday.The Frankfort girls (12-7) are the three-seed and will host six-seed Onaga (4-14) on Friday at 7 p.m. for a chance to play two-seed Doniphan West in the semifinals on Friday.Blue Valley will compete in the Clifton Clyde sub-state.The Ram boys (9-11) are the three-seed and will open versus six-seed Washington County (3-16) on Thursday at 7 p.m.The Blue Valley girls (7-12) are the five-seed and will travel to four-seed Lincoln (7-11) on Friday at 7 p.m.Assignments for Manhattan, Wamego and Rock Creek will be released on Saturday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Seed Boys Sport Basketball Assignment Semifinal Frankfort Minneapolis More from this section 30:00 Steven M. Sipple: Expect strong rebound from Bolt's crew; and Chinander lauds prep coaches Arizona Wildcats OT Luke Eckardt enters transfer portal 45:08 Life in the Red: Huskers continue offering transfer portal pass-rushers Latest News Church news for Feb. 24, 2022 No burning allowed in Riley County as fire danger increases with drought PLAN YOUR WEEKEND | 'The Book of Will,' KSU basketball, painting and more Carnival in time of COVID: Virus tests among parade favors Big interest in wind energy off NY, NJ in largest US auction California voters strongly support mask and vaccine mandates in K-12 schools On Gardening: Rockin' Playin' the Blues salvia all about bees, birds and butterflies Offensive struggles cripple KSU women vs. No. 11 UT Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLindsey Pearlman's autopsy is completeFormer USD 383 preschool nurse arrested for child sex crimesAggieville Business Association continues stance of no Fake Patty's Day promotionTwo Pottawatomie County residents die in fires this weekendManhattan man gets life in prison for child sex abuseLOVE STORIES | Downtown business connection leads to friendship, marriageTinder hookup defense rejected in sex crime case after K-State fraternity toga partyMunsons purchase Brookville Hotel in bankruptcy saleMichael "Mike" MayoK-State outgunned at No. 5 Kansas Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.