Rock Creek’s Brynn McFall puts up a shot over a pair of Wabaunsee defenders during the Mustangs’ 40-35 win against the Chargers on Dec. 16 in Flush. McFall led the Mustangs in a come-from-behind 27-24 win over Riley County on Friday.
FLUSH — At the end of one period, the goose egg on the scoreboard told the story. The Rock Creek girls had been shut out for an entire quarter by Riley County. They trailed 9-0 on their home court, on homecoming no less.
Things didn’t get much better in the second quarter. Rock Creek trailed 15-5 at halftime. Nothing at that point would have indicated that Rock Creek would rally to win 27-24.
Rock Creek coach Adam Plummer didn’t fear the cold shooting would continue, did he?
“There was a point I thought it might last,” Plummer said, describing the team’s recent scoring woes. “Obviously offensively we’ve got some kinks that we’ve got to work out. But we played good on the defensive end. That’s where we hang our hats, and that’s what kept us in the game. If you hold a team to 24, you should win every time.”
Trailing 18-5 shortly after halftime, the Mustangs finally hit some shots. A 13-0 run in the period tied the score. Led by three three-pointers by senior guard Brynn McFall, the home team took the lead for good with six minutes remaining in the final period. They held on down the stretch to improve to 12-3 on the season.
“We’ve been struggling offensively recently,” said McFall, who led all scorers with 11 points. “But I think we knew what we needed to do. We knew we needed to pick up the intensity. So I wouldn’t say I was scared. I was just wondering if we could bring it like we needed to.”
Plummer challenged the Mustang guards to adjust their approach, and it resulted in a 22-9 scoring swing in the second half.
“I was pretty specific with our guards at halftime,” Plummer said. “Every time they catch they, they’re looking to pass, and their passes are getting tipped and stolen because they’re not being aggressive. Or they’re looking to drive on the catch. That’s not who we are.
“I told them ‘Every time you catch, your feet should be set ready to shoot. If you make a few shots, then the defense will come to you, and then you can drive. We’ve got to be who we are.”
Senior Claire Matzke contributed six points for Rock Creek, while Kinley Ebert added five. Only two other Mustangs scored. It wasn’t much, but it was enough.
Still Plummer expects more offense from a team currently sitting at #10 in the Kansas Basketball Coaches Assocation rankings.
“Right now, we’re trending the wrong way,” Plummer said. “We can’t keep playing offense like this. I’ve got to figure something out to do a better job of coaching, because I can’t let them keep going the wrong way.
“In February, you want to be playing your best, and we’re probably playing the worst we have all year. So, I’ve got to figure something out to get us going.”
Riley County dropped to 8-7 with the loss. The Falcons were led by CJ Rignell and Anna Lambert, who tallied six points apiece. Gracie Scofield added four.