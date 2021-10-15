A barrage of Manhattan High goals early in the second half secured what would become an 8-2 win over Highland Park Thursday on senior night.
The Indians led 2-1 heading into the half after a goal from senior forward Marco Zambrano from sophomore forward Ged Comiso tied things up after a goal from Highland Park, the first of the game, a little more than five minutes in.
With 26:17 to play in the first half, Comiso got a goal of his own after the Highland Park goalkeeper vacated the goal box, leaving a wide-open shot from 25 yards out, giving Manhattan its first lead of the day.
The Indians lead remained at one throughout the rest of the first half until three Manhattan (8-4-1) goals in the span of three minutes to open the second half boosted what was a close game versus the Scots at half toward the eventual blowout that it became.
“We had 29 shots in the first half with 13 on frame with only two goals scored,” Sanchez said. “We’ve got to do better with our chances and put them away.”
Senior forward Grant Snowden wasted no time getting on the board in the second half, scoring 30 seconds in off an assist from Comiso.
Snowden followed that up with an assist on a Comiso goal, the sophomore’s second of the day, 27 seconds later and then got his second goal of the day at the 37:34 mark of the half after a deflection of another shot by Comiso.
This quick collection of offense was a relief for Snowden and the Indians who struggled cashing in on a multitude of shots throughout the first and into the second half.
“The first half was really frustrating for us because we knew that we could do what we did in the second half to (Highland Park), in the first half,” Snowden said. “We’ve seen it throughout the year with our slow starts but we came out of the half and found some opening and put some away. We were somewhere in the 50’s in shots by the end of the game so we weren’t lacking in shots, we were just lacking getting them in the back of the net.”
Senior Ibrahim Ciftci knocked in a goal that bounced off the Highland Park (3-10-1) keepers hands at the 22:30 mark, pushing the Indians lead to 6-1 but, six minutes later, the Scots scored on a wide-open shot from sophomore centerback Estevan Aguirre to get things within four.
Sanchez said that Highland Park looked much improved from years past. The Scots six-point loss is the smallest margin of victory for MHS since they won 3-0 in 2016. The Indians mercy-ruled Highland Park in their last two home games of the series.
“It was fun to watch how far they’ve come in one year as a team,” Sanchez said.
Junior forward Avery Adams and sophomore forward Carter Oehme added the final touches of the game, trading off scoring and assisting on each other’s goals in the span of 30 seconds to push the Indian lead to 8-2.
The win was the final regular season game for the Indians’ eight seniors including Snowden, Ciftci, Zambrano, defender Will Robben, midfielder Alex Boyle, midfielder Jake Linderer, defender Gilberto Bonilla and defender John Auckly.
Manhattan will hit the road next week for its final two regular season games against Topeka West (0-12-1) on Monday and Shawnee Heights (12-2-0) on Thursday before finding out their seeding for the playoffs.
“We’ll see how the table plays out,” Sanchez said. “The next two games will be big.”
Currently, the Indians are sitting sixth in the Class 6A west regional which would put them in line to host an opening road game but the final two games will be crucial as losses could slide them into the bottom half of the bracket.
“We really want to go out with two wins, especially heading into the postseason because I feel like we really need that momentum,” Snowden said. “I feel like we can just get the wheels moving a little bit and really catch fire.”