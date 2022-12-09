Manhattan High boys’ basketball took an early lead and never looked back as it boat-raced Dodge City 59-32 Friday night.
The Indians (4-1) leaped ahead 8-0 early in the first quarter and outscored the Red Demons 36-12 in the second half as they won their fourth game in a row.
Landon Knopp led Manhattan with 14 points — 11 of which came in the second half — while Jack Wilson had 13. Collins Elumogo had 12 points, half of which came from the free-throw line. Dre Delort added nine.
The Indians held Dodge City (0-2) to six points in three different quarters and used their defense to create offense in transition, particularly in the second half.
After Manhattan took an 8-0 lead, the Red Demons responded, cutting the Indians’ advantage to 12-6 after one period and 12-8 early in the second. They later came within two points at 13-11 and one point at 14-13, as well as at 17-15 and 19-18.
Delort took the ball from end to end for a layup to stretch Manhattan’s lead to 22-18 and later added a free throw to make it 23-18.
Dodge City scored just before the break so the halftime score was 23-20.
The Indians opened the third with an 11-2 run to move ahead 34-22. Their advantage never dipped below double figures for the rest of the game, and their 27-point margin of victory was their largest of the game.
Manhattan shot 47% (22-of-47) overall but just 25% (3-of-12) from 3-point range. In the second half, they went 53% (16-of-30) in the second half as they pulled away for their biggest victory of the season.
The Indians will return to action Tuesday when they open Centennial League action by hosting Topeka High in their home gym.
This story will be updated online with stats and quotes.