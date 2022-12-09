12102022-mer-spt-mhsbbb-1
Hays’ Keamonie Archie and Manhattan High’s Landon Knopp look for a rebound during their game Tuesday night in Manhattan. Knopp, a sophomore, helped MHS defeat Dodge City 59-32 Friday.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Manhattan High boys’ basketball took an early lead and never looked back as it boat-raced Dodge City 59-32 Friday night.

The Indians (4-1) leaped ahead 8-0 early in the first quarter and outscored the Red Demons 36-12 in the second half as they won their fourth game in a row.

