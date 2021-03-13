Sterling girls’ basketball head coach Jill Rowland was beaming as she stood next to one of her players, junior guard Kali Briar. Rowland's hair is soaked; blame a massive locker room celebration following her team's 52-36 win over St. Mary’s Colgan in Saturday's Class 2A state championship game at Bramlage Coliseum.
As reporters begin to ask Briar about the excitement of bringing her high school its first state title in school history, Rowland interjects.
“Well, it’s only technically our first,” Rowland said. “In 1913, there was a group that started some women’s basketball. There was a tournament of eight teams in the state that played at KU. The Sterling girls won it and got a silver cup. We carry it around wherever we go, and we call that our 'first state championship,' but it’s not KSHSAA sanctioned. So it’s been our goal to bring back the 'Silver Cup' to Sterling.”
Which of course, they did. A big Kansas-shaped plaque may not be as pretty as a silver cup, but there’s no doubt that both will inspire the same level of pride sitting inside of a trophy case inside Sterling High School.
“It’s huge for any school,” Rowland said. “You don’t take these things for granted. You don’t take getting to the state tournament for granted. It is hard to get here. I’m getting old, and I’ve had aspirations since my youth to do this, so it’s something special. There are a lot of good teams who aren’t here, and it takes a little magic and the right kids and the right circumstances. We’re just elated.”
And in this year of all years, the feat is that much more impressive. Sterling (24-1) avoided the perils of a season held amid a pandemic, playing in every scheduled game and staying healthy — winning all but one game on their way to the title.
“When we started practice, our principal came to me and said that we may not be able to start playing games until January,” Rowland said. “At that point, I thought that I could either be mad or make the best of the situation. We were very blessed in the sense that we played every game this season. We did not take one practice or one game for granted. This year has taught us a lot about gratitude.”
On Friday, Sterling exercised its Garden Plain demons; after losing to the Lady Owls two years in a row in the state tournament — including in the 2019 title game — the Lady Black Bears rolled to a 69-52 victory.
They carried that momentum into Saturday.
Colgan (19-4) led briefly after hitting a 3 to start the game, but a 7-0 run immediately following that put Sterling in command.
It never looked back.
The Lady Black Bears led by only four after the first quarter and nine by halftime, but it was another 7-0 run early in the second half that put a win out of reach for a talented Colgan team playing in its first-ever state championship game.
“We’re a little bit of a team of runs,” Rowland said. “We’ll look up and we have 14 points. And then other teams can run on us. It’s part of who we are. It’s like what I told them during one of my timeouts: 'It’s a game of runs. It’s OK. You’re getting ready to make one,' and they did. They stepped up and got it done.”
The dynamic duo who led the way for Sterling on Friday, junior posts Bennie Horsch and Sadie Beagley, were not as effective inside Saturday as they normally are, despite Horsch leading all scorers with 16 points. However, it was the guards — led by Briar, who had 12 points and five steals — that really made the difference down the stretch.
“Guard play was good,” Rowland said. “We got Kali some more shots, which was good. She’s a huge part of who we are and what we do, and everyone is trying to take her out of our game. She did a tremendous job tonight. She stepped up and made some huge shots. She’s really our glue. She’s a true competitor.”
Fellow junior guard Makenna Linden also turned in a double-digit performance with 11 points. The Panthers were led by junior Lauren Yaghmour, who had 10 points.
Sterling loses three seniors this year, but returns most of its roster, including all five of this season's starters from this year.
The Lady Black Bears already have their sights set on bringing home another state championship trophy — to join the silver cup — next season.
“I’m very excited,” Briar said. “It’s awesome to know that most of us are coming back. We can’t wait to get back here again. We will be back.”