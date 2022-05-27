WICHITA — Valley Heights senior Emma Yungeberg walked away from the first day of her final state track meet with two gold medals — something she’s done before — and a state record, something that was a little new.
The senior Michigan signee and thrower-par excellence popped eyes around Cessna Stadium early in the day on Friday when she not only won the 2A shot put state title, her second straight, but she also set a new Class 2A record with her championship winning throw of 43 feet, 7.5 inches, topping the previous record of 43 feet, 6 inches set by Howard-West Elk’s Angela Edwards in 1988.
“As soon as it left my hand, I knew it was a good throw and that it was going to be a pretty hard one to beat,” Yungeberg said. “When I heard that it was 43’7.5”, I knew that was a PR. I didn’t know about the record until after, though.”
Yungeberg delighted crowds to an encore later that day when she won her third javelin state title with a throw of 135 feet, 8 inches.
The senior started a little rocky though. After two so-so throws kept her out of first, Yungeberg got the final throw of prelims to her winning distance and walked away with her fifth career gold medal.
“You kind of have work on getting over the expectations,” Yungeberg said. “I know going in people kind of thought that I would be able to get the three-peat. But I knew the Smith Center girl had been throwing good and I wouldn’t have it easy. It was a little bit pressure but I knew if I threw like I had been, it would be okay.”
The sixth gold will be in play on Saturday.
Yungeberg came close to the thrower’s triple crown (championships in shot put, javelin and discus) last year, but fell just short in discus.
On Saturday, she’ll walk in with the top seed distance in the field and the future Wolverine is hopeful that she can go out with a bang.
“I’m just super pumped,” Yungeberg said. “I know (the triple crown) isn’t something that has been done a ton in Kansas history. I’m definitely using that as motivation, but I don’t want to let that get in my way. If I throw good, and somebody beats me, then props to them. I just want to have fun in my last day of state track and enjoy it and take it all in.”
In addition to Yungeberg, Valley Heights punched its ticket to finals in four events, led by the girls 4x400 team of Brooke Porter, Maggie Toerber, Taya Smith and Maddy Vermetten who finished fifth with a time of 4:18.96.
The boys 4x100 team (Logan Gray, Jayden DeWalt, Caden Parker, Trenton L’Ecuyer) finished seventh with a time of 45.21 and the boys 4x400 team (L’Ecuyer, Parker, Hudson Nemechek and Gray) finished eighth in preliminaries with a time of 3:35.55.
L’Ecuyer also individually qualified in the 200 after finishing sixth with a time of 23.39.
The Mustang girls currently sit tied for first in 2A heading into Day 2 of state.
Blue Valley Randolph
After a runner-up finish in the triple jump last year, Blue Valley senior Landry Zoeller would not be denied in her final opportunity to take home state gold.
Zoeller finished first with a jump of 37 feet, .25 inches, edging out second place Breanna Rath from Rexford-Golden Plains by a little less than a foot.
“It was very exciting,” Zoeller said. “I’ve been working on the different phases of my triple jump and improving on each step to help me go further and help me compete at a higher level.”
By Zoeller’s side, as she was last year, was junior teammate Breeanna Young who walked away with bronze with a jump of 36 feet, 1 inch.
Zoeller was dominant throughout, taking first on her opening jump and never lettering go. But Young had to work a little after she fell to eighth after fouling her second jump. She jumped to sixth on her third jump and then third on her fourth, overtaking Marmaton Valley’s Janae Granere and Wallace County’s Ellie Goodwin.
She managed to hang on through her final two jumps and secure the top-three finish.
“We always know that we’re here to help each other,” Young said. “We always go back and forth and we’re always working on the same things.”
Both Zoeller and Young will be back on Saturday to try and repeat their medal finish in the long jump. Zoeller will also run the 100-meter dash.
The Blue Valley girls sit in second place in 1A heading into Day 2 of the meet.
Wabaunsee
A freshman made two of the biggest splashes for the Charger girls on Friday.
Payton Wurtz finished second in the 3200 with a time of 11:58.07, only behind Chesney Peterson, an incredibly talented junior from Stanton County that almost had a record-breaking performance in her win.
Rebekah Stuhlsatz also earned herself a medal in the 3200, finishing seventh with a time of 12:42.22.
Wurtz also finished second in the 400 prelims with a time 59.80.
Maddie Schurle also qualified for finals in the 100-meter hurdles, finishing sixth with a time of 16.24.
Returning state champ in long jump Lauren Schutter qualified for finals in the 200, finishing sixth with a time of 27.04.
Schutter also finished third in the triple jump with a distance of 36 feet, 4.25 inches, just ahead of teammate Siena Jones who finished eighth with a distance of 34 feet, 8 inches.
The Charger girls head into the second day of the state meet in fifth place in 2A.
Rock Creek
The small but mighty Mustang contingent had a strong opening day, finishing the day with three podium finishes and a finals qualification in their four events on Friday.
Ayla Klingenberg finished tied for second in the 4A girls’ high jump with a height of five feet. Klingenberg came in ranked fourth in 4A.
Abby Wick found her way onto the podium as well, finishing seventh in the pole vault with a height of nine feet, six inches.
Yanci Spiller was the lone Rock Creek boy state qualifier, and he ended Day 1 with a sixth-place finish in the triple jump with a distance of 42 feet, 3 inches.
Last but not least, the girls’ 4x400 relay team that includes both Klingenberg and Wick along with Kyra Nippert and Kya Klingenberg qualified for finals after a fifth-place preliminary finish with a time of 4:12.08.
The Rock Creek girls sit in seventh place in 4A heading into the second day of the state meet.
Wamego
Isabella Wilber was the highlight for the Red Raiders after the first day of state track. Wilber finished the day with two-top eight finishes, including a podium appearance.
Wilber finished fourth-overall in the 4A girls’ long jump with a bound of 16 feet, 6.75 inches. She came into the meet ranked ninth in 4A and while she did not improve upon her entry distance, she still found a way to finish five spots higher than the projection.
She will also be competing in the 200-meter dash after finishing eighth in the preliminary round with a time of 26.58.
Sprinter Jon Cutting will also be competing in finals on Saturday after finishing fourth in the 200 prelims (50.39).
The Wamego boys’ 4x400 team of Jake Fritz, Harrison Cutting, Mason Herzog and Jon Cutting also qualified for finals after placing eighth in prelims with a time of 3:30.87.
Frankfort
Five different Wildcat events will be competing in the finals on Saturday after a strong Day 1 performance for both Frankfort teams on Friday.
The Wildcat boys and girls 4x100 teams finished third, with times of 44.33 and 51.74 respectively. The boys 4x100 team consists of Ethan Armstrong, Cody Rogers, Lane Loiseau and Keller Olson. The girls have Joee Bussmann, Ellie Studer, Emma Hardwick and Hattie Gros.
Also, the girls 4x400 team of Breleigh Ebert, Hardwick, Studer and Gross finished fifth with a time of 4:16.41. The boys 4x400 team of Cody Rogers, Loiseau, Armstrong and Samuel Gros finished eighth with a time of 3:40.88.
Hardwick also qualified as an individual in the 300-meter hurdles. She finished fourth in the preliminaries with a time of 48.23.
Riley County
The Falcons competed in two events on Friday.
Zach Zeller finished 13th in boys javelin with a throw of 145 feet and 8 inches and the boys 4x100 meter relay of Dallas Henton, Jack Titgemeyer, Connor Blomberg and JT Thomas finished 13th with a time of 45.87.
The boys 4x800 team will compete on Saturday.