WICHITA — After winning shot put and javelin during the opening day of the state track meet, Valley Heights’ senior Emma Yungeberg’s Day 2 mission was simple: win discus and walk away with a clean sweep of the girls Class 2A throwing events for the first time in her career.
Yungeberg clinched the championship winning throw on her third attempt, reaching 136 feet, 1 inch. The state triple crown clincher.
“Everything felt perfect,” Yungeberg said. “As soon as it left my hand, I knew it was a good throw, it was the throw I had been wanting all year. It was a really great feeling knowing that I could do it on this big of stage.”
Yungeberg, who will head up to Ann Arbor to compete at Michigan in the fall, also had the pleasure of competing against teammate Maddy Vermetten for a final time.
Vermetten threw 128 feet, 8 inches on her first attempt, which was was good enough for third by the end of the event.
“It’s so great to be able to compete together,” Vermetten said. “This was really a special moment, the last time that we’ll get a chance to compete together and against each other. It was really fun.”
In addition to Yungeberg and Vermetten’s discus performance, Vermetten also won two medals as the anchor of both the Valley Heights girls’ 4x400 and 4x800.
In the 4x400, Vermetten, along with Brooke Porter, Maggie Toerber and Taya Smith, finished sixth with a time of 4:24.91 and in the 4x800, Abigail Steinfort, Catherine Toerber, Anne Toerber and Vermetten finished sixth (10:48.15).
The boys’ 4x400 team of Trenton L’Ecuyer, Caden Parker, Hudson Nemechek and Logan Gray finished eighth (3:40.43) and the boys 4x100 team of Gray, Jayden DeWalt, Parker and L’Ecuyer finished seventh (46.7).
L’Ecuyer won his third and fourth medal of the day by finishing seventh in the 200 (24.01) and the 100 (11.21).
The Mustang girls were just shy of repeating their third-place finish last year, ending up in fourth in Class 2A with 42 points. The boys finished 31st with seven points.
Wamego
After a second-place finish at state cross country in the fall, the Wamego boys 4x800 team has had Saturday circled on their calendar.
Harrison Cutting, Noah Morenz, Brady Stegman and Emery Wolfe came into Saturday’s race with the top seed time in 4A and a regional victory over second-seeded Abilene and all of the confidence in the world.
The heat and the blustery wind slowed the Red Raiders some, but not enough to keep them from winning the event with a time of 8:19.
“It was just really satisfying,” Wolfe said. “We new all winter and heading into this season that our 4x800 team would be good. Last year, we got second and Buhler beat us. Going into the season, we all came in just wanting to work hard and throughout the season we kept getting more PR’s.”
Wamego grabbed the lead after the first 400 and did not relent down the stretch, holding strong all of the way until the finish line.
“Our goal after each handoff was to be in first place,” Morenz said. “We knew if we did that, we’d be in good shape.”
Wolfe and Morenz also won three individual medals on Saturday. Wolfe finished fifth in the 800 with a time of 2:01.21 and Morenz finished eighth in the 1,600 (4:39.8).
The boys 4x400 team (Jake Fritz, Harrison Cutting, Mason Herzog and Jon Cutting) finished seventh (3:30.59) and the girls 4x800 team (Caroline Donahue, Taylor Umscheid, Grace Morenz and Sariah Pittenger-Reed finished fifth (10:41.94).
Isabella Wilber won her second and third medals of the meet with a fifth-place finishes in the 300-meter hurdles (26.85) and the 200 (26.85).
Jon Cutting finished fourth in the 400 with a time of 50.42.
The Red Raider boys finished 10th in 4A with 26 points while the girls finished 16th with 13 points.
Frankfort
Perhaps the best story of Frankfort’s solid performance at the state track meet didn’t come out until after the meet was over.
The Wildcat boys 4x400 relay team found themselves in a pickle after senior anchor runner Caden Dalinghaus tore his hamstring while competing in the triple jump.
The team qualified for the 4x400 finals with a replacement runner, but before the finals, the other three original legs of the relay (Samuel Gros, Brock Armstrong and Lane Loiseau) elected to allow Caden to jog the final leg of the relay, ensuring that they would finish last, but also allowing the senior the dignity close out his high school career on his own terms, earning a state medal in the process.
Another standout for the Wildcats was sophomore Emma Hardwick who was one of three area athletes to walk away with a medal in each of their four events.
On Saturday, Hardwick ran the first leg of the girls’ 4x800 team (along with Ellie Studer, Taryn Parthemer and Hattie Gros) that ended up finishing fifth with a time of 10:45.85.
She also ran the second leg of the 4x400 (along with Breleigh Ebert, Studer and Gros) that finished eighth (4:21.37) and the third leg of the 4x100 (along with Joee Bussmann, Studer and Gros) that finished sixth with a time of 53.65.
She finished her four medal day with a fifth-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.8.
The boys 4x100 relay consisting of Armstrong, Cody Rogers, Dalinghaus and Keller Olson finished second (44.92). Olson also earned bronze in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.03.
The Frankfort boys finished 13th in 1A with 15 points while the girls finished 18th with 12 points.
Blue Valley-Randolph
After ending Day 1 of state track with two top-three finishes, including an individual state championship in the triple jump for Landry Zoeller, both Zoeller and teammate Breanna Young found their way to the podium once again.
Young finished third overall in the long jump with a bound of 16 feet, 11.5 inches and Zoeller finished fifth with a jump of 16 feet, 10 inches.
Zoeller also barely missed on the 100-meter dash finals, finishing ninth in the preliminary race with a time of 13.17, just .03 seconds away from eighth place.
Young and Zoeller’s four total medals were enough to get the Rams a top-10 team finish. Blue Valley ended the state meet with 26 points which was good for ninth in 1A.
Rock Creek
The small, but mighty, Rock Creek girls team finished out the state track meet with two more podium finishes.
Kyra Nippert finished eighth in the 800 with a time of 2:31.84.
Two events later, Nippert and the rest of the Mustangs’ 4x400 relay team including Kya Klingenberg, Abby Wick and Ayla Klingenberg finished fifth in the final race of the day.
Rock Creek medaled in all five of the events that they competed in. The Mustang girls finished 14th in 4A with 14 points and the boys finished 24th with three points.
Riley County
The Falcons only had one event in Day 2. The boys 4x800 team consisting of TJ Bessmer, Cody Sharp, Kj Davis and Owen Miesner finished 10th with a time of 8:46.35, less than three seconds away from a podium finish.
Riley County ends state track without recording a team score.