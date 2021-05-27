Only two of the 10 KSHSAA-sanctioned baseball and softball tournaments set to begin Thursday had inclement weather force postponements to Friday. And both postponements involved area teams.
The Class 6A baseball tournament in Fort Scott, where Manhattan High is vying for a state title, was pushed back to Friday. Manhattan High’s matchup against Olathe West will be the last game (of four) played Friday at the LaRoche Baseball Complex. It is slated to begin 25 minutes after Game 3 (Blue Valley-Overland Park versus Lawrence Free State) concludes.
The Class 4A softball tournament in Salina also was moved to Friday, which affected Wamego High’s contest versus Bishop Miege.
The game now will be played at 6 p.m. Friday at Field B of the Bill Burke Complex.
Results of both teams’ games will be in Saturday’s print edition of The Mercury.