The Manhattan High baseball team stands along the third base line during the national anthem between games May 12. The team’s Class 6A state tournament game against Olathe West was postponed to Friday because of inclement weather in the Fort Scott area Thursday.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Only two of the 10 KSHSAA-sanctioned baseball and softball tournaments set to begin Thursday had inclement weather force postponements to Friday. And both postponements involved area teams.

The Class 6A baseball tournament in Fort Scott, where Manhattan High is vying for a state title, was pushed back to Friday. Manhattan High’s matchup against Olathe West will be the last game (of four) played Friday at the LaRoche Baseball Complex. It is slated to begin 25 minutes after Game 3 (Blue Valley-Overland Park versus Lawrence Free State) concludes.

The Class 4A softball tournament in Salina also was moved to Friday, which affected Wamego High’s contest versus Bishop Miege.

The game now will be played at 6 p.m. Friday at Field B of the Bill Burke Complex.

Results of both teams’ games will be in Saturday’s print edition of The Mercury.