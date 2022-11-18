The chant rang out from the Raider Nation for the 12th time this season as undefeated Wamego rolled past McPherson 33-16 to advance to state.
That score didn't reflect the actual game however; the match-up with McPherson was the toughest game of the season for the Raiders.
Wamego was first on the scoreboard. Hayden Oviatt broke free on a 58-yard scamper, with 4:54 remaining in the first period. Noah Ficke tapped in the kick for a 7-0 lead.
The Raiders got close to the end zone as the clock wound down in the first quarter, but ended up scoring at the top of the second on a 24-yard field goal from Ficke pushing their lead to 10-0. With 3:18 left, the Raiders were stymied at the Bullpup 4-yardline and Ficke had his second field goal of the night, putting Wamego up 13-0.
However, McPherson gathered some momentum as the half wound down, and the Raiders scored on a 20-yard quarterback keeper. The point after failed, keeping Wamego's lead at seven, 13-6. McPherson stayed on a roll, picking off a Wamego pass, which set themselves up for a 26-yard field goal, making the halftime score 13-9.
To start the third quarter, the visitors pulled ahead of Wamego with a two-yard touchdown. With a good point after, the score moved to 16-13. That would be the last points McPherson put on the board.
The Raiders responded with 3:36 to play in the third. Oviatt scored on a 17-yard run and Ficke's point after was good, giving the Raider back the lead 20-16.
Neither team scored on their first possession of the fourth quarter.
With 2:20 left in the game, Oviatt ran in his third TD of the night. Ficke's kick bounced off the upright, but that touchdown effectively sent the Raiders to state, making it a two-possession game.
However, Wamego wasn't quite done yet.
The defense, with the help of some McPherson penalties, pinned the Bullpups on their one yard line. With a 1:26 left, the Raiders got after turning McPherson over on downs and two plays later, Oviatt went through the Bullpup line for a 7-yard final TD.
Ficke's kick iced the cake, giving Wamego the 33-16 victory and state berth.
The win also made the 2022 team the most successful in Wamego football history.
The Raiders (12-0) will meet state power Bishop Miege (10-2) in the Class 4A state title game. Miege earned their spot by defeating St. Thomas Aquinas 38-28.
The 4A State Championship will be held at next Saturday, Nov. 26 at 1 p.m., at Hummer Sports Park in Topeka.