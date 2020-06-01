The sun was just clearing the trees lining the fairways of Wamego Country Club Monday morning when Weston Moody welcomed the third workout group of the day to the Wamego Sports Complex turf.
The athletes were greeted by a cluster of medicine balls on one 20-yard line. On the other, cones were set up in a grid to guide short sprints. Between the two sat a cluster of bars to be used for hang cleans. Even more cones sat on the track ringing the field.
It was the first time athletes have gathered in an organized group in the Manhattan area since the Kansas State High School Activities Association canceled sports for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Monday marked the first day on which schools could begin voluntary summer activities, according to KSHSAA guidelines passed on May 1.
Wamego was the first area school to begin summer activities, welcoming athletes to the field at 6:45 a.m. The group consisted of athletes from across the board, from Moody's football players to athletes like incoming freshman Raynesha Price, who will be trying out for volleyball, girls' basketball and track during her first year of high school.
"I was really excited," Price said. "I got to see my friends back here. I hadn't seen them in a while. Working out was tiring but it felt really good."
The workouts, which involved light strength training to go along with speed and agility training, were designed to reacclimate the athletes to activity. Still, the exercise intensity did appear to catch some athletes off guard.
At 8:10 a.m., one Wamego football player stumbled off the field to find the nearest trash can, where he promptly vomited. Ten minutes later, another player followed suit.
Despite the momentary struggles, Moody was satisfied overall with his athlete's conditioning level. The Wamego football and baseball coach had been doing his best to keep the athletes in shape during the stay-at-home order by posting at-home workouts online.
"We've been doing the workouts through Zoom and posting workouts on our YouTube channel and I think they've been doing them for the most part," Moody said. "We knew there would be kids that struggled, but if we can keep them upbeat and positive and get them to consistently show up, we can get them back in shape pretty easily. They're resilient, they're young, so I'm not too worried about it."
While the workouts were allowed to happen, the gathering had some rules to follow. The 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Pottawatomie County meant the athletes had to follow strict social distancing measures during the workout.
The cones, while acting as markers for exercise, also served as positions in which students could stand and still be 6 feet apart. The bars were staggered, allowing athletes to maintain their distance from each other while lifting.
Following each workout, coaches would wipe down the equipment before its next use.
The guidelines were also part of the reason Moody and the participating coaches split up the 130 kids who signed up for the workouts into five separate workout slots with 25 students in each. Each slot lasts approximately 45 minutes, with the first beginning at 6:30 a.m. and the last ending at 9:30 a.m.
"We're trying to stay within the numbers they gave us," Moody said. "We're trying to stay outside and not have indoor time. That's kind of the guidelines they gave us."
Moody won't be allowed to start sport-specific training until his program completes three weeks of strength and conditioning training, according to KSHSAA guidelines. He plans to fill the allotted time with different workout variations to build the participating athletes back up to a point where they can hold their own during a practice.
"As you can see, we're trying to go light with the weights because a lot of them haven't lifted a weight," Moody said. "Probably 95% haven't picked up a weight (since the start of the pandemic). Just trying to be conscious of that and make sure we're staying safe."
Even though the Wamego turf didn't feature any sport-specific weight training Monday, it did feature something the school and area hadn't seen in almost three months. For the first time in a while, athletes were back in one location preparing for their sports.
"I couldn't sleep last night, I know that much, just trying to get myself ready for these guys to come back," Moody said. "We haven't seen each other since March. It's been nice getting to see these kids."