Sophomore Rylee Wisdom was the lone Manhattan High golfer to advance to the second day of the Class 6A girls’ state golf championship Tuesday at Emporia Municipal Golf Course.
Wisdom shot a 97 on Day 1 and 93 on Day 2 to finish at 48-over 190.
“She is just so close to being really good,” MHS head coach Paige McCarthy said. “On both days, she just had a few bad holes that (made) her scorer higher than what she would’ve liked. But she did a lot of good things and was grinding it out on the course.”
On Monday, freshmen standouts Kaitlyn Lagabed and Emily Wuggazer ended their lone day at state tied at 30-over 101, just two strokes shy of the cut.
“It’s always a strong field at state, but I think with the pressure of being at the state tournament, it took them a while to settle down,” McCarthy said.
Junior Alexis Smith finished at 31-over 102, sophomore Jennifer Kim shot a 35-over 106 and freshmen Ruby Wendt shot a 72-over 143.
McCarthy said that the course’s length also played a factor in keeping more of her players from advancing to the second day of the tournament.
“Most of the courses that we play are probably 4,800 to 5,200 yards, and they were playing this one at over 5,600,” McCarthy said. “Add in a 20-to-30 mph wind, and we only have a few of our young girls who can get to greens in regulation on a good day. So we were relying a lot on our chipping and putting, and some of them struggled with that.”
As a team, Manhattan missed the Day 2 team cut, finishing the opening round with a 401, which was good for 10th overall in the 12-team field.
Blue Valley West senior Julia Misemer finished first on the individual leaderboard with a 4-over 146, beating runner-up Tess Roman of Shawnee Mission East by four strokes. Blue Valley West also won the team title with a combined score of 678, topping second-place Washburn Rural (685) by seven shots.
All six state MHS golfers will return next season to try to make another run to the state tournament.
“Give us a week off, and then we can’t wait until next season,’ McCarthy said. “The future looks really bright. We see good things happening.”