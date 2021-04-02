033021_mer_spt_MHSmcphersonsoftball-19.jpg

Manhattan head coach Connie Miller laughs with an umpire after fielding a foul ball  during Manhattan's 11-1 win over McPherson on March 30. The Indians lost their first games of the season during Thursday's doubleheader against Seaman

Manhattan High sooftball lost its first two games of the season during a doubleheader against Seaman on Thursday.

The Indians have never beaten the Vikings during Connie Miller’s tenure, but they came close during their 3-2 loss in Game 2.

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Seaman took advantage of the Indians’ deep outfield alignment with a walk-off bloop single. Outfielder Caylee Begnoche just missed making the catch.

Manhattan led 1-0 until the fourth inning, when Seaman scored the first two runs Indians pitcher Kierra Goos has allowed all season.

Reagan Neitzel scored the game-tying run in the fifth are smacking a hit off the wall, but Seaman held on for the win.

Game 1

The Vikings wasted no time taking control during their 10-0 win earlier Thursday. Seaman scored three runs in the first thanks to a double, a triple and a home run.

It scored four more in the third off a walk, two singles and a home run, which knocked junior pitcher Kaitlyn Gregoire out of the game after three innings.

The Indians’ offense left nine runners on base.

As a result, Manhattan dropped to 4-2. It will host Topeka at 4 p.m. Monday.