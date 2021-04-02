Manhattan High sooftball lost its first two games of the season during a doubleheader against Seaman on Thursday.
The Indians have never beaten the Vikings during Connie Miller’s tenure, but they came close during their 3-2 loss in Game 2.
With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Seaman took advantage of the Indians’ deep outfield alignment with a walk-off bloop single. Outfielder Caylee Begnoche just missed making the catch.
Manhattan led 1-0 until the fourth inning, when Seaman scored the first two runs Indians pitcher Kierra Goos has allowed all season.
Reagan Neitzel scored the game-tying run in the fifth are smacking a hit off the wall, but Seaman held on for the win.
Game 1
The Vikings wasted no time taking control during their 10-0 win earlier Thursday. Seaman scored three runs in the first thanks to a double, a triple and a home run.
It scored four more in the third off a walk, two singles and a home run, which knocked junior pitcher Kaitlyn Gregoire out of the game after three innings.
The Indians’ offense left nine runners on base.
As a result, Manhattan dropped to 4-2. It will host Topeka at 4 p.m. Monday.