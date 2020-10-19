For about five minutes, it looked like Topeka West could hang with the Manhattan High boys' soccer team.
The Chargers were pressing hard, swarming forward whenever Manhattan took over possession in its own half of the field. On more than one occasion, the press forced a turnover and a subsequent chance.
Then, Grant Snowden happened.
Manhattan slowly gathered itself and formulated a new game plan. Instead of taking their time to build from the back, the Indians started to use a more direct style of play. They began launching deep through balls over the Chargers' back line.
In time, one of these through balls — which came off the foot of midfielder Connor Turner — found its way to Snowden. The forward was already past Topeka West's defenders and all alone with the Chargers' goal keeper.
From there, it was a simple process.
"You have to keep your head up and see what the best option is," Snowden said. "Go low, go high, chip them. It just depends on the goal keeper's position and he left that back post open a lot tonight, and that was kind of my go-to."
Snowden opened his body to the keeper and coolly guided the ball to the far corner of the net. With 31:22 left in the first half, Manhattan took a 1-0 lead.
Forty-five seconds later, Snowden had his second goal of the game. Three minutes and 31 seconds later, he had his hat trick.
Snowden would go on to score five goals in Manhattan's 10-0 win over Topeka West at Bishop Stadium. The game ended in a mercy rule with 10:31 left in the game.
"This is definitely one of my best games as far as both football and soccer goes," Snowden said. "It feels great, it's definitely top five."
Snowden's formula for success on the night was used by all of Manhattan's players on the night, as the Indians constantly found space behind Topeka West's back line.
The result was a six-goal lead at halftime, with Snowden having scored four of his five goals while Connor Turner also contributed two goals of his own.
"I think it's one of (Grant's) better games," head coach Mike Sanchez said. "He was moving a lot and found himself in a lot of good opportunities to put the ball away. Hopefully he can keep it up."
For its part, Manhattan's defense was steady. After giving up the few sloppy turnovers in the first few minutes, the Indians' back line solidified. Topeka West continued to chase the ball, but never found success in taking it off MHS.
Manhattan opened the second half in similar fashion to its predecessor, as Snowden, Johannes Glymour and Amir Eshar all scored a goal apiece within the half's opening 10 minutes.
Sanchez opted to play mainly reserves for the remainder of the half. The second unit finally ended the beat down when Michael Ohler scored the game's 10th and final goal with 10:31 remaining on the clock.
In all, five players contributed at least one goal for MHS. There were also five players that notched an assist in the game.
The performance is one Sanchez hopes his team can build on. Manhattan (8-5-1) plays Shawnee Heights at home on Thursday to close out its regular season before traveling to Wichita next week for its regional. There, MHS will play either Junction City, Topeka High or Washburn Rural.
"(This game) kind of builds our confidence up that we can put it in the back of the net as we get ready to cross the finish line," Sanchez said. "I think we know where everybody can play and where we can maximize their ability on the field. We're at a good point."