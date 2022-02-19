Rock Creek got off to a slow start and did not record its first points until 2:37 remained in the first quarter in Friday's 53-48 home loss to Silver Lake.
The Mustangs (7-12) did not back down though, as they were able to cut the lead down a point in the second, third and fourth quarters.
However, Rock Creek was never able to muster the big play it needed to tie the game or take the lead.
Overall, head coach Jim Johnston said his team had one too many miscues.
“We had a lot of mistakes tonight,” Johnston said. “We turned the ball over a lot. They definitely killed us on the boards. We kept coming up and we would shoot ourselves in the foot doing something, not blocking out on a free throw. We did not do the little things that we needed to do to win the game.”
Whether it is calming down the nerves or a lack of energy to begin games, Johnston is not sure what the issues is. But another slow start to the game ended up haunting the Mustangs the next three quarters.
“(Silver Lake) started out in a zone (defense),” Johnston said. “We missed shots and we had some open looks. We wanted to press them, and we could not get in our press (defense) because we kept missing shots. I think we are scared of making a mistake at the beginning of games. We have started off slow quite a few times this year and it is something that we have been working on. It was frustrating in the first half.”
Though Johnston is proud of how his team fought back, it was still not enough to overcome Silver Lake’s (7-11) responce each time the Mustangs got close.
“The kids fought back, and we made some plays,” Johnston said. “We just did not make enough. We got within one (point) and had our chances.”
From the 48 points the Mustangs scored, 24 came from 3s.
With under a minute to play in the fourth quarter, Dalton Whitworth — who led the Mustangs is scoring with 16 — had a chance to make it a two-point game, 49-47, but he was unable to convert on an open look from inside the paint and the Eagles were able to get the rebound and put the game away.
“(Whitworth) makes that (shot) nine times out of 10,” Johnston said. “That would have been a momentum changing play. And getting a steal (after that) had we got that. It got rough at the end. We just got to step up and play physical.”
Although Johnson is aware that this team is inexperienced and growing, he still said that this is a game his team should have won.
Getting over the hump in close games like these are the next step in the Mustangs' development.
“Somebody needs to step up and make a play,” Johnston said. “We had several opportunities. On the ball where we scrambled for at the end, we were that close to making a play and taking the lead. We are growing. We lost a lot from last year. The kids definitely want to do the right thing and make plays, but they are learning as we go. Learning kind of on the fly. We just got to get more opportunities and work harder in practice. When those opportunities arise, somebody is going to step through and make it to grow in confidence.”
The Mustangs will wrap up the regular season at home versus Rossville on Tuesday.