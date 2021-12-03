Manhattan’s Ibrahim Ciftci (10) celebrates with teammate Grant Snowden (15) after the team’s 2-0 regional victory over Wichita Heights at Bishop Stadium on Oct. 26. Both Snowden and Ciftci were given first team All-Centennial League honors.
All-Centennial League honors were released for the 2021 season Tuesday, highlighted by two Manhattan High forwards who made the first team: seniors Grant Snowden and Ibrahim Ciftci.
Snowden led the team in goals with 14, and co-led the team in assists with seven. Snowden ended the season with a team-high 35 points.
Ciftci had six goals and seven assists for 19 total points.
No Manhattan players made the second-team list, but four Indians were earned honorable mention accolades, led by seniors Alex Boyle and Will Robben.
Boyle, a midfielder, had three goals and four assists for 10 total points, while Robben, a defender, played in all 16 matches last season and started 15 of them.
Juniors Cade Cameron and Issac Thompson also picked up honorable mention laurels. Cameron had an assist, while Thompson, along with Robben and the rest of the Manhattan defense, allowed less than two goals per match and had four shutouts throughout the season.
The Indians graduate eight seniors from a team that went 10-5-1 in 2021 before falling, 1-0, to Wichita North in the regional title game.