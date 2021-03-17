Six Manhattan basketball players were recognized this week as members of the All-Centennial League teams.
On the boys’ side, Owen Braxmeyer earned second-team honors after finishing his career as the only player in Manhattan history with at least 700 points, 300 rebounds and 200 assists. He averaged 17 points, and 8.6 rebounds in while leading the Indians to a 9-11 record in 2020-21.
Fellow Indians Cameron Carr and Jack Wilson made the All-Centennial League team as honorable mentions. Carr averaged 11 points and four rebounds per game while 43.1% from the field. Manhattan coach Benji George called Carr's season "one of the more consistent sophomore seasons we’ve had."
Wilson, who joined Mahattan's starting lineup midway through the season, averaged 6.5 points and 4.3 rebounds while playing a key role for Manhattan's defense. Emporia's Charles Snyder recording his two lowest scoring totals when matched up with Wilson last year.
Taylor Claussen, Avery Larson and Destiny Yates made second-team All-Centennial League for the girls. Claussen led the Indians with 8.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Larson finished second on the team in points (eight) and assists (2.2) per game. And Yates, Manhattan’s point guard, led the team in steals and free throws made.
The Manhattan girls finished the season 11-10.