JUNCTION CITY — A Hail Mary toss by Manhattan’s Dayne Aschenbrenner was pulled in by Junction City senior defensive back Javon George near the Blue Jay 45-yard line and returned deep into Indian territory with time running out in Friday night's game at Al Simpler Stadium. The play sealed the 36-29 victory for the Blue Jays, thus returning the Silver Cup to Junction City after a one-year stay in Manhattan.
“That's a very, very good Manhattan team,” Junction City head coach Randall Zimmerman said. “They're so well coached and I was so proud of our kids. They played so hard. For a very young (team) ... it's just unbelievable that when you're starting a 14-year-old freshman and as many sophomores we have on field (because) we just have very little depth. They just they just battled so hard. It feels so good for our kids. I just love these kids to death, love this community. It's just so much fun.”
The Blue Jays scored first Friday after a Manhattan fumble turned the ball over near midfield. Three plays later, quarterback Andre Khoury connected with senior wideout Marcello Bussey for the touchdown.
After regrouping, the Indians scored 15 unanswered points to take the lead, one they held the remainder of the first half.
Down 22-7, the Blue Jays (1-1, 1-0 Centennial League) responded with 14 points in the latter half of the second quarter to pull within one of the Indians.
“When you look at the scoreboard the first minute of the second quarter and it's 22-7, you're thinking, 'This is ugly,'” Zimmerman said. “Our kids never started believing that. They just believed in themselves and we battled. We battled back from that point, played very hard to make the plays.”
During the break, the Blue Jays made some tweaks, Zimmerman said. The adjustments worked, as the Blue Jays held Manhattan (1-1, 0-1 Centennial League) to seven second-half points — a keeper by Aschenbrenner with 4:21 to play in the third quarter.
“I was confident in our defense at the very end,” Khoury said walking off the field. “I was just so happy that we came out with the (win). We messed up offensively, but the defense (came through in the clutch) so many times for us. Defense won us that football game, I don't care about the score. Defense won us that football game.”
Recognizing his mistakes and praising the defense is what makes Khoury the leader he is, Zimmerman said.
“He's a tremendous leader,” he said. “He knows he made a couple bad reads tonight and threw the ball where he shouldn't have. But he never let it rattle him. (He) kept believing, kept letting his teammates know what was going to happen and kept everybody's head calm, including my own.”
Friday’s game was the last regular-season matchup for the Blue Jays and Indians at Al Simpler Stadium, as the teams will play at the yet-unnamed new stadium located on the JCHS campus west of town. The victory, especially for the seniors and Zimmerman, meant a great deal to the program.
“I love this stadium, I do,” Zimmerman said. “I love the stadium — love this place. The Simpler family is an unbelievably great family. The things that they did here in this community and for this community … I mean it's a great family, great stadium, great atmosphere. (I) wish we could have had more fans in the stands tonight, but the circumstance didn't allow it and I know there's a bunch of people at home who were watching it live streamed.”
Junction City now prepares for their its next challenge, hosting Seaman next week at home.
“It's an incredibly tough team again,” Zimmerman said. “You look at Bishop Carroll, then you got Manhattan and you got Seaman — three incredibly physical, disciplined teams, and we've got to regroup on Monday and go right back at it.”
Manhattan 15 7 7 0-29
Junction City 7 14 8 7-36