From left, Manhattan High’s Jaxon Vikander, head coach Joe Schartz and Keenan Schartz are presented their certificates to participate in the 50th annual Shrine Bowl, scheduled for July 15 in Hays, during a ceremony Wednesday.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Representatives of the Shriners organization honored Manhattan High football’s three selections for the upcoming 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl during a ceremony at the school’s West Campus Little Theater Wednesday morning.

After helping their team to a 13-0 record and the 6A state championship in 2022, Indians quarterback Keenan Schartz and linebacker Jaxon Vikander will play for the West Team in the annual high school all-star game. Meanwhile, head coach Joe Schartz will serve as an assistant coach for the West Team under Hays head coach Tony Crough.