Shawnee Heights scored three times in the second half to break a scoreless tie and take down Manhattan High boys’ soccer 3-0 Thursday on senior night.

The game remained knotted at zero through the first half, with the Thunderbirds (10-5-1) holding a slim edge in shot attempts at 8-6 (4-3 in shots on goal). However, in the second 40 minutes, Shawnee Heights put up 14 shots (six on goal) while the Indians (6-8-1) managed just two, neither of which was on goal.