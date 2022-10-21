Manhattan High midfielder Cade Cameron and Shawnee Heights midfielder/forward Jordan Garvin (9) tangle for the ball during their game Thursday night at Bishop Stadium. The Indians lost to the Thunderbirds, 3-0.
Manhattan High midfielder Cade Cameron and Shawnee Heights midfielder/forward Jordan Garvin (9) tangle for the ball during their game Thursday night at Bishop Stadium. The Indians lost to the Thunderbirds, 3-0.
Shawnee Heights scored three times in the second half to break a scoreless tie and take down Manhattan High boys’ soccer 3-0 Thursday on senior night.
The game remained knotted at zero through the first half, with the Thunderbirds (10-5-1) holding a slim edge in shot attempts at 8-6 (4-3 in shots on goal). However, in the second 40 minutes, Shawnee Heights put up 14 shots (six on goal) while the Indians (6-8-1) managed just two, neither of which was on goal.
It was the third straight game Manhattan has failed to get on the scoreboard.
“(Shawnee Heights) just came out a little bit fired up and really wanted to get on top of it,” said Indians head coach Mike Sanchez. “They did a good job of getting after it.”
Neither team was able to gain an advantage in the first half, despite both creating several chances on offense.
Senior Lance Scudder — who has primarily played the second half in goal for Manhattan — got the start, keeping the Thunderbirds off the scoreboard with four saves, including two that deflected off his feet while he dove.
“He did great,” Sanchez said. “He did a good job back there, making some good saves. He stepped up. It was senior night, a lot of motivation behind his play, I’m sure.”
But junior forward Jimmy Ramirez and senior Isaac Thompson both went down with injuries in the first half and didn’t return, forcing the Indians to realign their lineup.
That involved putting three sophomores and a freshman along the back line in the second half.
“We’re struggling with injuries,” Sanchez said. “We had two more guys go down, and Vinny (Malone) went down yesterday. Things keep piling up, so hopefully we can get healthy. ...
“(Thompson’s injury) made an impact. He’s a senior, he’s been back there for a couple of years. He’s our leader back there. Absolutely, it was tough.”
Shawnee Heights scored first at the 34:30 mark of the second half when Isaac Wilson delivered a header off of a free kick. Twelve minutes later, Jovany Retana received a cross right in front of the goal and poked it past goalkeeper Simon Pratt, who played the second half.
Zachary Memmer made it 3-0 with a goal with 14:39 left in the game.
Pratt finished with six saves in goal.
Manhattan’s offense, meanwhile, did not mount much of a counterattack.
“We’ve just got to be a little more dynamic in the attack,” Sanchez said. “We’re a little bit static right now. ... We’ve got to score. It’s kind of like John Madden, right? You’ve got to score points to win games.”
The Indians wrapped up their regular season with the loss, and now sit in 12th place in the 6A west regional.
While regional matchups are not yet official, if Manhattan retains the No.-12 seed, it would play at the No.-5 seed next week. Garden City is currently in fifth place in the regional standings.
KSHSAA will reveal the postseason bracket later this week.
“We’ve got to take care of business in order to move on,” Sanchez said.
SENIOR NIGHT
Thursday’s game marked the final home game for five Indians seniors: Scudder, Thompson, defender Avery Adams, midfielder Cade Cameron and forward Collins Elumogo.
This year’s senior class was the first group to come in as freshmen after Sanchez took over as the Manhattan High head coach.
“They’ve been great,” Sanchez said. “...They’re a pretty special group. It’s a small group, but special.”