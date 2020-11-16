Following a season that saw the Wamego football team advance to the sectional round of the 4A playoffs, nine Red Raiders' players were named to the North Central Kansas League all-league teams. Four players were named to the first team on either offense or defense, and five were named to the honorable mention team.
Wamego's first team selections included senior offensive lineman Titus Tuiasosopo, sophomore wide receiver Hagan Johnson, senior defensive lineman Alex Stutzman and senior linebacker Riley Eveland.
The team's honorable mention selections included junior offensive lineman Ethan Holle, sophomore quarterback Hayden Oviatt, senior wide receiver jacob Johnson, senior linebacker Ryan Erickson and senior defensive back Taylor Beck.
Valley Heights has nine players named to All-Twin Valley League teams
Despite an unfortunate ending that saw a 7-1 Valley Heights team forfeit its first round playoff game due to a coronavirus case inside the program, the Mustangs were able to take home several awards for their performance throughout the year. Nine total players were named to the All-Twin Valley League first and second teams, with some earning spots on both offense and defense.
Senior Cesar Aguirre was named a first-team offensive lineman and a first-team defensive lineman. He was one of just two players in the league to accomplish the feat, along with Centralia's Colton Hasenkamp.
Senior Cade Zidek was also named a first-team offensive lineman, while finding a spot on the second-team defense.
Valley Heights had three backs named to the first team in senior Cameron Beardsley, junior Trenton L'Ecuyer and senior Jake Yungeberg. Yungeberg was also named a first-team linebacker and kicker/punter, while Beardsley also made the team as a first-team defensive back.
Senior wide receivers Evan Haines and Jackson O'Toole made the first team at their position. Haines was also named a first-team linebacker, while O'Toole was named to the first-team defensive back group.
Junior Trey Claycamp and sophomore Caden Parker were named to the second-team offense. The second-team offense and defense did not include position groups.