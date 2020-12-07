Two Manhattan High football players and two Rock Creek football players were named to the Kansas Football Coaches Association's teams of the year.
Manhattan defensive lineman Damian Ilalio was selected to the All-State Top 11. The senior finished the year with 6.5 sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss.
Manhattan's Ty'Zhaun Jackson also earned honors, making the Class 6A all-state team as a kick returner. Jackson returned two punts for touchdowns on the season as well as one kickoff.
Rock Creek's Charlie Killingsworth made the 3A all-state team at quarterback. Killingsworth accounted for 38 total touchdowns on the season.
The Mustangs' Brooks Whaley also made the 3A all-state team as a wide receiver. Whaley caught 52 passes for 1,120 yards in just eight games on the year, scoring 10 touchdowns.