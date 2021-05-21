Manhattan High senior forward Reagan Geisbrecht headed into Friday's regional championship match needing four more goals to tie for first place in Manhattan girls’ soccer history for goals scored in single season.
Geisbrecht inched closer to tying the record, as she scored all three of Manhattan's goals in a 3-0 victory over Derby at Bishop Stadium.
The three goals give her 26 this spring, tied for second-most in a single season in program history, putting her alongside Maddie Taylor. Geisbrecht is just one behind Cailey Perkins' record.
“I am really proud,” Geisbrecht said. “I have really worked hard, (so) I am glad it is paying off.”
Geisbrecht got the scoring started for MHS (14-3-0) on a penalty kick with 15:49 remaining in the first half. She kicked the ball past Derby goalkeeper Emily Tovar into the left side of the net.
“I was really nervous,” Geisbrecht said. "I honestly prefer not to take (penalty kicks) because they are very nerve racking for me. I missed the last one I took in club (soccer).”
Geisbrecht’s second goal came a little more than four minutes later, with 11:08 remaining in the first half. In control of the ball on the far-left sideline, she hit a high, drifting shot that went right into Tovar’s hands. But Tovar couldn't corral the ball, and it bounced off her hands and into the net.
“It flashed me back to my sophomore year when I hit a shot like that,” Geisbrecht said. “That was really rewarding, too.”
The senior forward had multiple shots on goal in the second half. Tovar stopped all of them — except one.
On the right side of the goalie box, Geisbrecht fired a missile that went over Tovar’s hands into the top of the net.
“I was actually aiming for the side net, far post,” Geisbrecht said. “It did not go there. It went it right through her hands. A goal is a goal. I will take it.”
While she scored every goal Friday in the shutout victory over the Panthers (7-9-2), Geisbrecht took no credit herself.
“Soccer is a team game,” Geisbrecht said. “If I get the ball more and happen to have (the ball) more, that is how our team plays.”
Manhattan head coach Mike Sanchez had high praise for the senior forward afterward.
“It is awesome. She is a big-time player,” Sanchez said. “She stepped up when we needed her. I am super proud of her.”
The regional title win moved Manhattan into the Class 6A quarterfinals. MHS will host Wichita Northwest — which beat Hutchinson, 1-0, in another regional final Friday — at 6 p.m. Tuesday, with a spot in the state tournament on the line.
Geisbrecht is thrilled to have the opportunity to punch a ticket to state next week.
“I just feel really proud," she said. "It is really rewarding for me and the other seniors — after losing our junior season — to come out and put everything we have on the field and keep going on the road to state.”