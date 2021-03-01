Head coach Benji George handed Manhattan’s point-guard reigns to Owen Braxmeyer as a sophomore.
The decision brought along many failures and growing pains for Braxmeyer and Manhattan, but Braxmeyer has developed into Manhattan’s go-to scorer during his senior season.
Manhattan’s up-and-down 2020-21 season has mirrored Braxmeyer’s career. The Indians sit at 9-10 entering Tuesday’s sub-state semifinal against Washburn Rural.
Both George and Braxmeyer believe their team was better than the 8-9 record they held heading into the final week of the regular season, though. After a 65-50 loss to Seaman on Tuesday, MHS dropped to 8-10 but beat Hayden 55-52 on Friday. Braxmeyer thinks the Indians can build on that success in the postseason.
“We are capable of winning sub state and making some noise at state. ... We just have to play well,” Braxmeyer said.
With Braxmeyer running the offense, the Indians have added dimensions offensively. He’s a threat to score, drive in addition to being an exceptional passer.
Along with his dual-threat scoring and passing ability, George said what makes Braxmeyer stand out as an all-time great Manhattan player is his rebounding ability.
“He plugs a lot of gaps for us,” George said. “He knows when we need it: He has the green light to go score. He fills a lot of holes with rebounding. He really just does it all for us. He is in tune with the team in what we need at the moment, and he is so versatile he can give us what we need.”
Braxmeyer can take over a game to lead the team to a win — he led all scorers with 25 points in the 61-53 victory over Topeka High on Feb. 2 — or lean on the Indians’ strong supporting cast in seniors Brett Wilcoxson and Cade Wilson, junior Tate Brown and sophomore Cameron Carr.
What makes the senior point guard a special player is that he does not have to lead the team in scoring and put on a show offensively to have a good game.
“There have been times where I have had to take over games,” Braxmeyer said. “But I also have really good teammates who pick me up if I have a bad game. Carr and Brown did really good the other night. If it comes down to it, I have good teammates who can pick me up.”
In a 59-53 loss to Washburn Rural on senior night, Braxmeyer made only three of his 14 shots — and he struggled to convert on crucial offensive possessions down the stretch when the Indians had their chances to win the game — but his presence still was apparent.
“Some would say he had an off (game), but you look at the big picture, he had 12 rebounds, seven assists and three steals — he played as complete of a game as you could play, even though he did not score like he has,” George said. “That is how he leads. His body language, voice and effort doesn’t change when things aren’t going his way. He keeps plugging along.”
Even when Braxmeyer graduates, the Indians will feel his presence. George won’t easily replace his senior point guard, but the Indians won’t forget the lessons they learned playing with Braxmeyer, either.
“His impact will be felt much more in his absence than in his presence, because he has done it for three years and we have gotten so used to it,” George said. “When he is through with the program, that is when we are going to feel his impact on the program. He definitely does things we are going to have a hard time replacing.”
George can’t think about replacements just yet. Like Braxmeyer, the 2020-21 Indians have grown from their early struggles.
George knows that when his team is executing, its ceiling is high. He said the Indians can “beat anybody” at their best. Their best includes performing better in close games.
Braxmeyer said the Indians have lost multiple close games because of poor free-throw shooting. Braxmeyer is part of that solution. The senior knows his teammates look to him in close games.
And if the Indians need a basket late against Washburn Rural on Tuesday, he wants the ball in his hands.
“(I need to) be a leader on the court, and especially off the court as well,” Braxmeyer said. “Just take what the defense gives me. Do not try to force anything. If a guy is open, pass it to him. If he is not, take (the ball to the rim). Just go out there and compete. Give it our all and leave it all on the court. I think everything will take care of itself.”