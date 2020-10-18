This season, the Manhattan girls’ golf team hasn’t missed a step on the biggest of stages.
The Indians beat perennial state title contender Washburn Rural, not once, but twice. The first was for the Centennial League title — MHS was the first school to win the league title besides Rural in the last 10 years — and then in its regional. Manhattan won the regional while Rural finished fourth.
The team does all of this without a true star. None of its golfers threaten to go below par any time they step on the course. Instead, it’s a team built on its depth, with each player being counted on to provide a serviceable score day in and day out.
“I love that if they shoot an 89 now, they consider it a bad day,” head coach Paige McCarthy said. “I just feel like every tournament, one of them has stepped up and they’ve just played as a team. We’ve just played solid and other teams have had days that aren’t their best. But we’ve just plugged along and stayed really even keel. Hopefully that will continue.”
In the team’s regional, that effort was led by Andi Siebert. Despite playing on a new course — Olathe’s Prairie Highlands Golf Course — Siebert forced a playoff hole with Washburn Rural’s No. 1 Madelyn Luttjohann. Though she ultimately lost the hole and finished second, the performance helped power Manhattan to a regional title and a birth in the state tournament.
“It was kind of stressful,” Siebert said. “I was really nervous, especially the first hole of the tournament and the playoff hole, because everybody was watching. I think it’s a good experience to have that and to try to work through everything and all of your nerves.”
Manhattan’s depth bodes well for this year’s state tournament in particular, which will take place Monday and Tuesday at Hesston Golf Course. Teams only are allowed to bring five players to the tournament, making it more challenging to hide a poor score.
While it’s unlikely Manhattan will have a golfer make a run at an individual title — Siebert’s 84 in the regional tied for eighth among all regional golfers — Manhattan’s team score was the fourth best among any regional team.
For its part, MHS had to trim freshman Rylee Wisdom from its roster for the playoffs. It’s not a move McCarthy made lightly, as Wisdom had been a solid contributor for the Indians all season long.
“I think it’s been tough because Rylee, we counted her score a couple times and she was real steady for a freshman,” McCarthy said. “I’d have loved to have gotten her experience at this level. But this is one year of the three years I have coached where with all six players, we felt we could count any of their scores.”
Manhattan will roll out five seniors for its state tournament roster in Siebert, Rhys Phipps, AJ Ryan, Emily Yerman and Jaiden Weixelman. It’s a group that brings plenty of experience, as Siebert, Phipps and Ryan have played together multiple years.
Meanwhile, Yerman has golfed throughout her high school career, playing at MHS for two years after moving to Manhattan for her junior year. Weixelman is the team’s lone newcomer, having not played on the team until her senior season.
McCarthy believes that experience has played a big role in the team performing well in bigger tournaments.
“I think that speaks volumes for tournament experience,” McCarthy said. “They put themselves in pressure situations this summer and played larger tournaments, and I think that’s paying off.”
However, even with this being the final show for the team’s seniors, McCarthy and her group are not operating under any expectations. They haven’t all year, instead choosing to enjoy every moment.
“I think what’s worked for us this year is that we haven’t set goals on ourselves, which I think can sometimes limit you,” McCarthy said. “We’re going in with the attitude of taking care of my own business and taking care of myself. Because if all five of them do that, you don’t know what the others are doing.”